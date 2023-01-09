IShowSpeed slide tackles his computer during a VR game, crashes the system

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is no stranger to eliciting a chuckle or two from his fan base. In a recent stream, the YouTuber made an outrageous slide tackle at his computer after he failed to score a goal in the VR game Kinect Sports.

Kinect Sports uses the Kinect motion-sensing peripheral to detect the movement of the user. The game comprises six sports: ten-pin bowling, boxing, track and field, table tennis, beach volleyball, and association football.

IShowSpeed chose to play football, and after he failed to score a goal during the match, he was required to perform a slide tackle on the in-game opposition. However, the streamer miscalculated his motions and crashed the Kinect peripherals.

IShowSpeed stomps on his computer, crashes the game he's playing

IShowSpeed has once again established why he is one of the most clippable streamers in the community. In a stream uploaded this weekend (January 7), the 17-year-old was seen playing Kinect Sports.

While playing football, the streamer found himself defending after giving away possession of the ball to the AI. Thinking he was tasked with making a tackle, Darren went straight at his computer, toppling his camera and disconnecting his PS4 in the process.

(Timestamp: 00:48:59)

After a few moments spent wailing in pain, the streamer figured out a way to reset his system and continue the match. He eventually lost the game with a 4-2 score. His rash tackle was one of the highlights of the stream, and fans were highly amused by it.

How fans reacted to his tackle

Darren's slide kick is the latest addition to his long list of impulsive decisions on stream, and fans shared a host of reactions in the comments section. While some viewers appear to have been critical of the streamer's actions, others thought that it was hilarious. Here are some of the notable reactions to the clip after it was posted on Twitter:

Fans on YouTube had a different reaction to the clip. Viewers recognized that the streamer intentionally exaggerates his actions to produce captivating content. Here are some of the notable comments:

Fans share their thoughts on the clip (Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

As hinted at by the comments made by fans, this is not the first time that the streamer has disrupted his setup. While some believe IShowSpeed is constantly putting on an act, others remain convinced that the streamer is hardwired to be wild.

