IShowSpeed reportedly breaks his PC after getting jump-scared during Livestream

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" allegedly broke his PC setup, causing his stream to end prematurely last night. The 17-year-old has frequently been observed making fervent movements that cause his CPU to collapse, sometimes on him.

In a similar vein, the streamer was seen getting scared by a jumpscare while reacting to a video on his live stream yesterday. The video included brief footage of the squirrel, which was quickly followed by flashing lights and loud noises, causing him to fall off his chair. Darren's CPU can be seen dropping to his side as he falls off before the stream ends.

A fan-page dedicated to IShowSpeed-related updates revealed that Darren had damaged his hardware, causing his stream to end abruptly.

IShowSpeed breaks his set-up; expected to return soon

IShowSpeed never shies away from making an outlandish move or two in front of the camera. Usually his streams last for a couple of hours. However, his latest stream lasted a mere 10 minutes due to his shenanigans.

Darren stumbled upon the said video on his Discord server. After clicking on the video, he observed an undisturbed squirrel in a field. However, the streamer apprehensively kept mumbling about the possibility of the animal getting killed. He said:

"No, he's about to die. Bro, I swear chat if this squirrel's about to die, I swear. I swear dawg."

The clip then cuts to an incoherent but loud sound that visibly startles Darren and causes him to fall from his chair. Darren does not reappear after the stream abruptly ends, implying that the drop caused hardware damage.

This is not the first time Darren has had his setup disconnected. In one stream, he was seen recklessly falling over on his monitor while attempting to imitate Cristiano Ronaldo's signature celebration, causing it to disband.

Fans react to the clip

IShowSpeed's comical moments are always sought after by fans, and his latest shenanigan was no exception. Many people responded to the video by leaving comments. Here are a few of them.

In other news, the Ohio-born streamer recently reached an incredible milestone of 12 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. One of the reasons for his rapid growth is undoubtedly due to the wild moments he manages to produce on a regular basis.

