“No, no, no! F**k no!": IShowSpeed’s PC gets hacked live on stream

During his October 7 livestream, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" freaked out as his gaming PC was hacked after he installed a malicious and scary game. After streaming FIFA 23 and GTA 5 for a while, Speed decided to download a scary game despite calling it "illegal crypto dark web sh*t.”

However, while installing the application, Windows notified the streamer that it might contain a virus. As expected, despite getting the warning, Darren installed the game. Subsequently, his PC got hacked.

As his computer was instantly overrun with multiple visual glitches, the former Twitch sensation freaked out and loudly exclaimed:

"Oh no! F**k, no! No, no, no! F**k no!"

IShowSpeed loses his calm after his PC gets hacked

After spending hours in GTA V and FIFA 23, Speed wanted to try out something "scary" and new and went on to download a game called Monoxider64. Persuaded by his livestream viewers, he ignored multiple warnings saying the file could cause substantial damage to his device.

After reading out the full warning, IShowSpeed said:

"I don't care one, anyway. I am Speed, baby! 'Warning, you have ran a Trojan known as Monoxide.exe. This has full capacity to delete all of your data on your operating system. By continuing, you keep in mind the creator will not be responsible for any damage caused by this Trojan. It is highly recommended....' Chat, they trying to troll me."

Going over the final warning that flashed on the screen, IShowSpeed further added:

"'Are you sure you want to run this?' We not no punk! I'm not no punk! They trying to troll me? Come on, bro! Tell me what you can do, baby. 'Final warning.' Bro, I'm not a b*tch, bro! Come on! I'm ready! Now what?"

Immediately, his PC started acting out. His desktop began glitching out and was completely unusable, which instantly freaked out the YouTuber.

When the egregiously loud and distorted music began playing, IShowSpeed picked up his phone and called 911. Explaining his situation to the legal authorities, the YouTube streamer noted:

"Sir, I think my police has... I think my PC has been hacked. My PC is just hacked, it's just done!

One thing worth noting here is that right before the police picked up his call, it seemed like his desktop had returned to normal.

Social media reacts to entire hacking incident

As expected, the aforementioned incident was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting a plethora of reactions from fans worldwide. On YouTube alone, the clip has managed to amass a whooping 71K views and hundreds of comments.

Here's what fans had to say:

Despite being fairly new to the streaming landscape, IShowSpeed has gained an immense following on his YouTube channel, becoming one of the internet's biggest names, thanks to his over-the-top reactions. From his viral Kylie Jenner lip challenge to getting swatted during a livestream, Darren is best known for his explosive and unpredictable streams.

