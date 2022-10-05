“Nerd”, “Ugly”- IShowSpeed roasts the Sidemen members

YouTube star "IShowSpeed" was recently invited to the Charity Football Match hosted by UK YouTube group Sidemen. However, he appears to have taken no prisoners while describing the members of the YouTube group. His comical yet scathing approach was recorded by the behind-the-scenes team while the teams were on their way to the stadium (The Valley) in London.

For those unaware, the charity match was a smashing success with the event raising over a million dollars for several charities. The match itself was a goal-fest with a total of 15 goals being bagged. IShowSpeed, unfortunately, found himself offside when he slotted home his goal.

Ahead of the match, the BTS cameraman approached Speed to describe each of the members. However, the latter went straight for the throats as he roasted them. According to him, the members are "nerds" and "ugly."

IShowSpeed has no mercy for Sidemen members

IShowSpeed is easily among the fastest growing streamers on the red platform. His meteoric rise to fame has come due to his extravagant and over-the-top approach. It was no different when he landed in London for the charity event.

For context, Sidemen constitutes seven members - JJ "KSI", Simon "Miniminter", Harry "W2S", Vikram "Vikkstar123", Ethan "Behzinga", Tobi "TBJZL", and Josh "Zerkaa."

While speaking about the members, Speed comically roasted them. When asked to describe Miniminter, he said:

"Minister? Nerd!"

Trying to find Vikkstar, who was touted to be the best footballer, he said:

"I don't know where Vikky at...that's not Vikky! (Pointing at another player)"

Tobi received similar treatment after IShowSpeed described him by saying:

"Tobi? Busting his a**"

While speaking about KSI, his online nemesis, he exclaimed:

"Oh KSI? He's ugly sh*t in person. You know, I thought he's gonna be like little bit of cute but he's ugly as hell!"

He continued with his criticism:

"Josh? He's very underathletic. You know, he drinks booze all day."

He further went on to call W2S a "nerd" and Behzinga an "average British person."

Fans react to his comments

Fans were in a state of hilarity after IShowSpeed went full gung-ho at the Sidemen YouTubers. Many fans found his laid-back and sarcastic approach to be comical. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react to Darren's comments on Sidemen. (Image via SidemenShorts YouTube)

Speed wasn't just ruthless on camera. Within the first minute of the charity match, he crashed into KSI after making a reckless tackle and conceding a foul in the process.

The American streamer is presently serving a two-week long suspension from YouTube after receiving a second strike.

