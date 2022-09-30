Create

When will IShowSpeed be back? YouTuber's cameraman hints at his return from the 2nd strike

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Sep 30, 2022 03:30 PM IST
IShowSpeed return date revealed (Image via Sportskeeda)
In a recent comment on Darren "IshowSpeed’s" Discord server, the YouTuber's cameraman Slipz hinted that the dynamic creator will return to streaming in a matter of days.

For context, the Ohio-born YouTube streamer was temporarily suspended from uploading to his main channel after receiving a second strike for violating the platform's Terms of Service (TOS), prohibiting him from posting for 14 days.

Although he is yet to comment on his return, according to a screenshot posted by a fan channel, the teenager will play FIFA 23. Slipz, who is also the YouTuber's manager, asked the audience for suggestions for upcoming streams.

Darren's suspension will be over by October 4 allowing for his return.

🚨: @shotbyslipz Speed's Cameraman confirms that speed will be back streaming soon!Most likely he will be back around October 4th or 5th! https://t.co/khV1x6JiOk

The possible date of IShowSpeed's return

Since the streamer announced that he was temporarily banned on September 20, his return will likely take place a fortnight following the initial suspension date, i.e October 4.

Darren unfortunately received the ban during his career's first trip to the UK. Although he managed to upload a solitary live stream on the day of his arrival, he has been unable to post anything on YouTube since.

Having said that, he recently uploaded through his TikTok account. He was seen playing football in London with some fellow UK fans. He even announced that he wants to live stream through other platforms such as Facebook.

For those unaware, Darren has been in the UK over the past week or so due to his inclusion in the recently concluded Sidemen charity match in London.

Why was IShowSpeed banned?

Although the exact reason for his suspension is yet to be officially declared by YouTube, fans have speculated that Darren was banned for depicting a life-sized s*x doll on his live stream. Another possible reason could be the fact that he verbally abused an underaged boy while streaming.

Fans react to his impending return

With most of his videos garnering over 1 million views, IShowSpeed's presence was naturally missed among his fans. Seeing his manager's comments on the possible return, fans shared their reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@SpeedUpdates1 @shotbyslipz He need to play me in fifa 23
@SpeedUpdates1 @shotbyslipz Let’s go
@SpeedUpdates1 @shotbyslipz Loved your performance in the Sidemen Charity Match. Hoping to see you soon!

The 17-year-old has already made a huge mark on YouTube. He is easily the fastest growing streamer on the red platform. He currently has over 11.5 million subscribers to his name.

Edited by Kanav Seth
