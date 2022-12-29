How to restore WhatsApp chat history backup and recover deleted messages

WhatsApp is one of the most popularly used messaging applications. After a long time, it is finally letting users recover accidentally deleted messages. Many had been wondering if the developers would ever let this happen as a few reports from back in mid-2022 showed that they had been working on something similar.

As texting is one of the most widely used forms of communication in our world, losing track of earlier messages is also common. Many users may be interested in how to get a hold of their chat history after logging into a new device.

This article will not only help them restore their chat history on WhatsApp, but also recover deleted messages from the application.

Steps to recover deleted messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp @WhatsApp "Delete for Me" 🤦🤦🤦



We've all been there, but now you can UNDO when you accidentally delete a message for you that you meant to delete for everyone! "Delete for Me" 🤦🤦🤦We've all been there, but now you can UNDO when you accidentally delete a message for you that you meant to delete for everyone! https://t.co/wWgJ3JRc2r

According to various sources, a new update where the application lets users retrieve lost messages has been sent to a few beta users. This means that it is not out for everyone yet as of the time of writing. For the users who do have it and for when it becomes globally available, here is how you can use the "Undo" feature:

If you have access to this functionality then look for the Undo option once a message has been deleted. To recover deleted data or texts, you must ensure that you click the "Delete for Everyone" option. Upon selecting "Delete for Me," you will only recover texts deleted by yourself and not the other person in the chat. Once you delete any kind of chat or data, you will have a short amount of time to make use of this functionality.

This is a fairly new update that many users may not get right away. As of the time of writing, prominent sources have only mentioned that it's available for a handful of beta users.

WABetaInfo @WABetaInfo



It is finally possible to retrieve your deleted messages by mistake for a few seconds thanks to the undo action!



wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-is-an… WhatsApp is announcing the ability to undo “delete for me” on WhatsApp for iOS and Android!It is finally possible to retrieve your deleted messages by mistake for a few seconds thanks to the undo action! WhatsApp is announcing the ability to undo “delete for me” on WhatsApp for iOS and Android!It is finally possible to retrieve your deleted messages by mistake for a few seconds thanks to the undo action!wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-is-an…

How to restore chat history in WhatsApp?

Along with deleted messages, chat history is also equally important for users as texts often consist of important information in someone's life. As people often change devices these days, it is important to know how to regain access to earlier chats on WhatsApp. It also helps if they are temporarily logging into a new device.

Here is how you can restore your chat history in the application:

Navigate to the Chat Backup option from Settings > Chat and make sure your chats are backed up on Google Drive.

Once logged into a different device, log in from the same phone nunber that shares the same Google account.

Upon logging in with the required credentials, WhatsApp will automatically find the Google account and ask you to Restore previous data. Tap the button recover your chat history.

The process mentioned above offers the simplest method to recover chat history by far. This will also work upon logging into the account from the desktop application of WhatsApp. However, backing up the chat history is the most crucial part of restoring data. Without it, users will unlikely be able to make use of this feature.

They can also set a specific time for backing up data in their comfort time. Weekly backup is the most commonly used choice.

