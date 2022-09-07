How much RAM do you need for an M1 iMac

The M1 iMacs were introduced in 2021. These devices introduced a new Apple M1 chip that replaced the aging Intel processors Macs originally shipped with.

The shift to Apple Silicon ensured better system stability and performance. The Cupertino-based tech giant was also able to cut down on system requirements by optimizing both the chip and MacOS.

Although Apple introduced the M2 chip at WWDC earlier this year, they don't have plans to launch an M2-based iMac anytime soon. However, this shouldn't be an issue, since the M1 iMacs already have enough computing power for regular use.

The new M1 iMacs come with 8 GB and 16 GB RAM options. This memory is called unified memory because it is utilized by all of the components on the M1 SOC, with the maximum RAM allocated to the component that needs it most.

The 16 GB variant will cost users 200$ over the base model. Thus, they may be confused as to whether to spend $200 on an extra 8 GB of RAM or invest in more storage.

A guide to buying an M1 iMac with the right amount of RAM for your needs

The 2021 M1 iMac comes with a bunch of improvements over Intel iMacs (Image via Apple)

The M1 platform is extremely optimized, and the system can run flawlessly on 8 GB of RAM. Most professionals will not face any problems with the lower system memory specs either. With 8 GB of RAM installed, users can easily edit up to two streams of 4K video footage in Final Cut Pro X.

The latest macOS software comes with a feature called swap memory. This technology allows the OS to use portions of free storage as system memory. Since the M1 iMac's native SSD is quite fast, with a 2200 MB/s write speed and a 2675 MB/s read speed, this feature will improve its multitasking capability.

This allows the M1 iMac to not run out of memory even under extreme conditions.

For basic web surfing and word processing, the 8 GB RAM variant will suffice. Users can save an extra $200 on RAM and spend it on storage instead. The 256 GB of storage in the base model might feel limiting for certain users. However, storage of 512 GB and above will ensure that there is ample room for storing high-quality videos and large documents.

16 GB RAM can be useful in some scenarios. If users are looking for a future-proof system, opting for the extra 8 GB of memory will come in handy down the line. Over time, the macOS software running on it will become more demanding on the hardware.

Although the M1 SOC has a long way to go before it becomes obsolete, 8 GB RAM might become outdated very soon. 8 GB already feels limiting on Windows PCs, and 16 GB is taking over as the industry standard.

Professional video editors and video game developers can also benefit from 16 GB of system memory. Editing multiple 4K and 8K streams of footage will slow down the M1 iMac by a huge margin, and even the 16 GB variant may not suffice. Video game development workloads can also be taxing on the hardware.

Conclusion

Users primarily use their iMac for basic surfing, browsing, and video calls can easily get away with 8 GB of RAM on their M1 iMac devices. However, those looking for a future-proof system or intending to use the device for professional workloads should consider spending the extra $200 on 16 GB of RAM.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

