GTA 5 came back with a bang as it made headlines all over the world a few days ago. This is because it is available for free till 21st May 2020 on the Epic Games Store.

If you are stopping yourself from downloading it on your Apple computer because you are confused about whether you can play GTA 5 on a Mac, then don’t worry, because Sportskeeda will tell you how.

Is it possible to play GTA 5 on MacBook or iMac?

The answer is yes. If you have Windows 7 or 8 or 10, you can run GTA 5 with the help of Boot Camp.

Minimum System Requirements to run GTA 5

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GB

Memory: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements to run GTA 5

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GB

Memory: 8GB

How to download GTA 5 from Epic Games Store for free

Now that your system is all set to support the game, you would not want to miss the opportunity to download an original copy of GTA 5 for free! Here’s how to do it:-

1. Open the Epic Games Store.

2. Search for GTA 5 and click on the Get button.

3. Create an account, if you don’t have one already.

4. After logging in, select the Password and Security option, and enable the Two Factor Authentication via Email, SMS or the Authentication app.

5. After confirming your purchase, you’ll get a digital receipt.

6. You can choose to download the game immediately or you can download it later.

7. If you want to download it immediately, you have to download the Epic Games Launcher.

8. Log into the launcher and start downloading!