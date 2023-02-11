Apple is expected to revive its highly anticipated iMac Pro model in 2023, according to reports. Since the discontinuation of the first iMac Pro in 2021, fans have eagerly been waiting for a new and improved version. The rumored new iMac Pro is expected to feature a larger display, the latest Apple Silicon chip, and an updated design.

In recent months, Apple has been making significant updates to its Mac lineup. The company refreshed its MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup. They also announced new M2 chip successors, which has sparked speculation that they have big plans for the future.

Currently, Apple continues to sell its 2021 iMac powered by the M1 chip and the Mac Pro, which runs on an Intel Xeon W processor. If reports are to be believed, the company will discontinue the 2019 Mac Pro and introduce the new iMac Pro in 2023. Additionally, Apple may also release a new Mac Pro model to cater to those who require additional customization options.

Everything you need to know about the highly anticipated iMac Pro 2023

Last year, multiple theories and leaks regarding new Mac models surfaced online. In March 2022, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that the company may be brewing successors to the iMac Pro, 2019 Mac Pro, and the Mac Mini for 2023.

With the Mac Mini receiving a refresh last month, Kuo's statement has already proven to be partially correct. Going by the trend, Apple may announce the new iMac Pro model in mid-2023, possibly at its yearly Worldwide Developers Conference, which is usually held in June.

Expected features

The upcoming iMac Pro model may run on the M3 Apple Silicon (the highly anticipated successor to the M2 chip) or a high-performance variant of the M2 chip.

Apple’s latest M2 chip is widely regarded as an iterative upgrade over the M1 chip, which fans can skip without a second thought. However, its immediate successors - M2 Pro and M2 Max - offer considerable performance boosts for demanding tasks.

That said, the highly anticipated M3 chip is expected to bring significant performance improvements compared to the M2 chip and its variants. If the rumors are true and the M3 chip is integrated into the new model, it could result in a game-changing Mac computer.

In addition to a modern processor, which will feature next-generation graphics and AI processing capabilities, the 2023 model could also come with faster memory standards. The base variant will likely sport high-capacity unified memory (possibly starting from 32GB) and high bandwidth.

The upcoming Mac may feature a bigger display - the original iMac Pro came with an impressive 27-inch Retina 5K display powered by IPS technology. Fans can anticipate a 32-inch 5K Retina display to be available as a variant.

Apple is known to prefer minimal design updates across generations, so it's better not to expect many design-related changes.

Expected price

Being an all-in-one Mac desktop, the iMac Pro is an independent machine built for hard-core creators and professionals. The upcoming model is expected to feature a base price close to that of its predecessor, which was priced at $4999.

However, Apple will add optional upgrades, which will undoubtedly increase the price.

This information is based on speculation and rumors, so it's always a good idea to take it with a grain of salt until there is an official confirmation from Apple. Nevertheless, the expected arrival of a new iMac Pro is definitely generating excitement among professionals who value Apple's technologies and need a large, vibrant display for work.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes