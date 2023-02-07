Top 5 Apple Macbook external monitors in 2023

Apple Macbooks are known for their sleek design, powerful performance, and lightweight portability. However, the small MacBook screen can be challenging when working long hours. The solution? Adding an external monitor! This article will discuss the top five Apple Macbook external monitors of 2023.

We'll consider all the critical factors, from resolution to connectivity options, to help you find the best monitor for your Apple Macbook. Whether you're a professional or just someone looking for a larger display, this list has got you covered.

Note: This article is subjective and reflect's the author's opinions.

ViewSonic VP2756-2k and 4 other top external monitors for Apple Macbook

1) ASUS ProArt Display PA279CV 27 ($449) (Best overall)

Specification Feature Size 27-inch Panel IPS Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate 75Hz Ports USB-C, DisplayPort (2), HDMI, USB 3.1 (4) USB-C power delivery 65W

The ASUS ProArt is a well-rounded monitor that offers the perfect balance of features for a Macbook user. Despite not being the largest or highest-resolution monitor, its 27-inch 1440p display offers decent colors, contrast, and sharpness. This monitor provides great value with its ample connectivity options, including four USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort.

It also has a highly adjustable stand that allows you to set your workspace to your specifications. Additionally, the sleek black and silver design of the ProArt Display seamlessly complements the look of your Macbook, making it an attractive choice if you're not looking to spend a fortune on an Apple Pro Display XDR.

2) Dell UltraSharp U2720Q ($639) (Best 4k)

Specification Feature Size 27-inch Panel IPS Resolution 3840 × 2160 Refresh rate 60Hz Ports USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0 (3) US-C power delivery 90W

Dell is known for its exceptional monitors that cater to a wide range of needs and budgets. UltraSharp is a standout choice, offering the best 4K display experience at a reasonable price.

Despite a lower refresh rate of 60Hz, which may not be ideal for gamers or content creators, with an IPS panel, this display boasts excellent color accuracy, a variety of ports, and a highly adjustable stand, making it an excellent choice for your Apple MacBook.

With anti-glare, LED backlights, and a secure lock slot, this Energy Star-certified monitor delivers security and ease of use. It has a response time of 8ms (normal) and 5ms (fast), and a brightness of 350 nits, making it a strong pick for productivity.

3) LG UltraFine 5K ($1296) (Best 5k)

Specification Feature Size 27-inch Panel IPS Resolution 5120 x 2880 Refresh rate 60Hz Ports Thunderbolt 3, USB-C (3) US-C power delivery 94W

The LG UltraFine 5K Display is renowned for delivering high-end performance to MacBook users. This 27-inch monitor boasts a resolution of 5120 x 2880, resulting in an exceptional pixel density of 218 pixels per inch. The P3 wide color gamut further enhances the display's capabilities, making it a go-to choice for artists and content creators.

Along with its sharp image, the monitor also features a built-in 1080p webcam, microphone, and speakers, offering an all-in-one audio-visual package that is both convenient and practical. With a brightness of 500 cd/m², the LG UltraFine 5K Display continues to be a top pick for MacBook users. Moreover, this is the only third-party display endorsed and sold by Apple.

4) Samsung J791 ($651) (Best ultrawide)

Specification Feature Size 34-inch Panel VA Resolution 3,440 x 1,440 Refresh rate 100Hz Ports Thunderbolt 3 (2), DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0 (2) US-C power delivery 85W

The Samsung J791 is the first curved monitor equipped with Intel Thunderbolt 3 technology. This allows you to connect your laptop and monitor with just one cable, providing single-source power and charging. Thunderbolt 3 offers a fast processing speed of 40 Gbps, 4 times faster than USB, and can charge your laptop with up to 85W of power.

It also offers a variety of connectivity options for peripherals, such as Macs, USB Type-C laptops, external storage drives, and graphics cards. With a stunning ultra-wide QHD resolution of 3440 x 1440, this monitor provides an immersive viewing experience. The screen split software makes multitasking effortless, and QLED technology delivers a wide range of colors, darker blacks, and a contrast ratio of 3000:1.

5) ViewSonic VP2756-2k ($299) (Best budget)

Specification Feature Size 27-inch Panel IPS Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate 60Hz Ports USB-C, Displayport, HDMI, USB 3.0 (2), USB Type-B US-C power delivery 60W

The ViewSonic VG2756-2K is a cost-effective 27-inch monitor with a great balance of size and specs for everyday use with a Mac. With a 1440p resolution, a 5ms response time, 350 cd/m² brightness, built-in speakers, an adjustable stand, and a three-year warranty, it provides everything you need for a productive experience.

The only downside is that the USB-C connection provides limited charging power, so you may experience slow charging for 14- and 16-inch devices. Overall, it's a great mid-range option for those looking for a well-rounded monitor.

To summarize, the Apple MacBook external monitors market is bustling with options catering to various needs and budget ranges. Whether a professional or a general user, these monitors are guaranteed to enhance your Mac experience.

From high-end displays with 5k resolution to budget-friendly monitors, each of these monitors offers unique features and benefits. Ultimately, the best monitor for you will depend on your specific requirements and preferences, so ensure you choose what you need the most.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

