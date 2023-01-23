Top 5 alternatives to Apple Studio Display in 2023

The Apple Studio Display is popular among professional creators looking for a high-end display to complement their setup. It comes with a 27-inch, 5K display with a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and also has three mics and six speakers with spatial audio.

However, it has its limitations, such as a premium price and fewer features, compared to other options in the market. This is a reason why many users have been searching for alternative options.

In this guide, we'll explore the top five alternatives to the Apple Studio Display in 2023. They offer similar or even better features and specifications at a more affordable price, making them an excellent choice for those looking to upgrade their workstations. Whether you're a graphic designer, video editor, or photographer, you'll find a display that suits your needs on this list.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinion and contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Ranking Samsung ViewFinity S9, BenQ PD2725U, and 3 more alternatives to Apple Studio Display

1) Samsung ViewFinity S9 ($1400 expected)

Specification Feature Display UHD 5120 x 2880 Size 27-inches Aspect Ratio 16:9 Color Gamut 99% DCI-P3 Built-in Camera Yes Thunderbolt 4 Yes

The ViewFinity S9, Samsung's newest monitor, is geared towards creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers. With a big enough screen, it offers an ultra HD resolution and a wide color gamut, resulting in crisp, accurate details and precise color representation. All these factors make it a good competitor to the Apple Studio Display.

The built-in color calibration engine allows for easy adjustments to the white balance, gamma, and RGB color balance, and the matte display reduces glare, providing minimal distractions. Additionally, the monitor offers connectivity options for easy file transfer and supports native video conferencing through apps such as Google Meet via Samsung Smart Hub. It also has a 4K SlimFit camera.

With its amazing features, such as a 4K camera, 5K display, and support for native video conferencing, it made it to the top position on the list.

This one is yet to be released, so if you want to purchase it, you'll have to keep an eye out for it. It will reportedly be launch in a few months.

2) LG Ultrafine 5K 27MD5KL-B ($1165)

Specification Feature Display 5K UHD (5120 x 2880), IPS display Aspect Ratio 16:9 Refresh Rate 60Hz Color Gamut DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976) Built-in Camera Yes USB-C Yes

The LG Ultrafine 5K 27MD5KL-B is a great monitor since it offers a high resolution, which provides a sharp and clear image. It also has a wide color gamut that allows for more accurate and vibrant colors.

It has a slim and sleek design, which makes it a great option for a premium-looking desk or workspace. Additionally, it features a USB-C port that allows you to charge your laptop and peripherals while you work. It's compatible with Apple's ecosystem, like Macbook and iPad, making it a great alternative to the Studio Display.

It could be the top model on the list, but since it has a 60Hz display, we'll place it in the second position.

You can get this from Amazon.

3) MSI Prestige PS341WU ($1200)

Specification Feature Display 5120 x 2160 (5K/2K WUHD) Size 34-inches Aspect Ratio 21:9 Refresh Rate 60Hz Color Gamut 98% Built-in Camera No USB-C Yes

The MSI Prestige PS341WU is a good alternative to the Apple Studio Display as it offers many similar features at a comparatively low price point. It has a large ultrawide display, providing a large and immersive viewing experience.

The product also has a wide color gamut and supports hardware calibration, allowing for accurate and consistent color reproduction. It also has a sleek and minimalistic design, with a slim bezel and a matte finish.

Additionally, the MSI Prestige PS341WU has a USB-C port that supports Thunderbolt 3, which makes data transfer quick and speedy. The only downside of this display is the lower hertz display of 60Hz and the absence of a camera, which is why it is third on the list.

You can find it on Amazon.

4) BenQ PD2725U ($849)

Specification Feature Display 3840 x 2160 Size 27 inch Aspect Ratio 16:9 Color Gamut 100% Refresh Rate 60Hz Built-in Camera No USB-C Yes

The BenQ PD2725U is also a good choice for those looking for an alternative to the Apple Studio Display. It offers similar features set at a more affordable price point. The product has a UHD resolution display with a wide color gamut and support for hardware calibration. This allows for accurate and consistent color reproduction, making it suitable for color-sensitive tasks.

Additionally, it has a built-in KVM switch that allows you to control multiple computers with just one keyboard and mouse. It also has a wide viewing angle with flicker-free technology and low blue light, making it comfortable for long hours.

Don't forget to check it out on Amazon.

5) Dell Ultrasharp U2723QE ($520)

Specification Feature Display 4K 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz, IPS Black Technology Size 27-inch Aspect Ratio 16:9 Color Gamut 100% Built-in Camera No USB-C Yes

If you want to get features like the Apple Studio Display at an affordable price, you can go for this monitor. It is a 4K model that offers an IPS black panel technology from LG, which significantly improves the contrast ratio and black levels, resulting in more depth and realism while viewing high-contrast photos.

It's important to note that it's not an UltraSharp premier color monitor and may not be suitable for photographers who require factory calibration. Still, overall, this monitor offers excellent value for its price.

Although it offers amazing features, a 4K display compared to the 5K Apple Studio Display is the reason why it is fifth on the list.

Make sure to check it out on their store.

These are the best available monitors you can purchase if you're looking for an alternative to the Apple Studio Display. However, it'll be better to evaluate your priorities and preferences first and then consider every detail accordingly to get the best alternative that fits your needs.

Poll : 0 votes