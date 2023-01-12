Apple rumored to introduce a touchscreen MacBook, compete with Windows laptops

Future MacBooks are rumored to come with OLED touchscreens, according to a Bloomberg report. This idea is contrary to Steve Jobs' ideals. The company's co-founder described the idea of touchscreen computers as "ergonomically terrible."

However, in recent years, Apple has undergone multiple changes. The current CEO, Tim Cook, shared the vision with Steve Jobs and commented that the Microsoft Surface Duo computers, which essentially blended laptops and tablets into one, were "equivalent to combining a toaster with a refrigerator," as the report suggests.

But, Apple engineers are actively working on the touchscreen MacBook project. There might be multiple reasons that led to this decision. One of the prime ones is that the Apple MacBook has consistently outsold the iPad, the company's tablet lineup, for two years at this point.

More details on the OLED touchscreen MacBooks and why Apple may be steering away from their ideals

Tech is a rapidly changing industry. Thus, although the Apple founders had some ideals when they initially started five decades ago, they have rapidly evolved to keep the company relevant.

Steve Jobs was once against the idea of selling tablet computers and smartphones as well. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently one of the largest vendors of these gadgets.

Similarly, Apple is the only large notebook manufacturer that does not include touchscreen displays in its notebook lineup. Competitors like Dell, HP, Microsoft, Asus, and more have successfully integrated touch controls into their products to create successful devices that have won over the market.

In 2010, Jobs had commented that the idea of computers requiring users to touch an upright screen "doesn't work." Describing the issue further, he had said:

“Touch surfaces don’t want to be vertical. After an extended period of time, your arm wants to fall off.””

But the Cupertino, California-based company was suggesting the iPad as the company's premiere touch-controlled device over the MacBook to users who needed the convenience of a touchscreen computer.

However, in recent years, iPad sales have been declining. After almost a decade, MacBooks have brought in much more revenue than tablets. It is worth noting that a touchscreen MacBook might hurt iPad sales in the short as well as in the long run. Thus, Apple is revising its strategy.

The first touchscreen Apple notebooks will reportedly hit the market in 2025. Alongside a touchscreen display, these new devices will come with OLED panels as well. Currently, MacBooks are based on LCDs, an aging technology that is known for its cost-effectiveness.

The iPhone and the Apple Watch already use an OLED panel. Thus, it is no surprise that more devices in the ecosystem, including tablets and laptops, will be shifting to the superior display technology.

It is worth noting that the touchscreen integration is still in its early stages, according to the Bloomberg report. Apple might reconsider its decisions, and the idea might never materialize.

Conclusion

Apple's shift to touchscreen display technology will mark another dimension in computing innovation for the company. Although multiple companies have integrated touch displays in the past, Apple is known for its unique and feature-rich integration. Thus, what the tech giant does differently remains to be seen.

