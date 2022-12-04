5 best DSLR cameras to get this holiday season

DSLR cameras are a must-have to capture precious memories this holiday season. While there are many camera options in the modern world, including smartphones that can produce decent images, DSLR cameras remain the industry standard.

Smartphones provide a variety of settings and filters. However, at the end of the day, their image quality falls way off the mark. This is because they trade image quality for device mobility. DSLR cameras, on the other hand, offer sharper and more in-depth frames that are just on another level.

With this in mind, here are five of the best DSLR cameras that one can buy this holiday season.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Canon EOS M50 Mark II and 4 other great DSLR cameras to buy this holiday season

1) Canon EOS M50 Mark II + EF-M 15-45mm STM kit ($699.99)

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is one of the most popular DSLR cameras out there. It is liked by both professionals and amateurs.

The 24.1-megapixel camera comes with a 15-45mm kit lens, which is great for standard-quality images. It has an ISO range of 100-25600, which means it'll produce good low-light images, provided it has good stability.

With a continuous shooting speed of 120fps and 2160p resolution video capture, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II is quite good for a camera of its price range.

2) Canon EOS Rebel T8i EF-S 18-55mm STM Lens Kit ($899.00)

The Canon EOS Rebel T8i has gained quite a bit of popularity due to its DIGIC 8 image processor. Its 45-point autofocus will detect all the points of interest in one's frames.

The standard 24.1 megapixel offers nice image clarity. Canon's image processing tends to favor vivid and colorful images, which is why the frames require smooth post-processing.

With an ISO range of 100-25600, users can shoot crisp, low-light photos at night, which is ideal for tourist destinations where there is a lot of nightlife.

The Canon EOS Rebel T8i is an amazing mid-range to high-range DSLR camera for both amateur and professional photography.

3) Nikon D3500 DX-Format ($989)

The Nikon D3500 DX-Format is a 24.2-megapixel camera that comes with not one but two hard lens kits (18-55mm and 70-300mm). It has Nikon's classic lens mount for quick lens reloads and a three-inch screen.

Not only can the camera take detailed landscape photos, but it can also provide medium-range access with its 70-300mm telephoto lens. This makes it a very flexible device.

The Nikon D3500 DX-Format is a compact and lightweight device that allows for 1080p recording. Its 11-point autofocus, coupled with a wide f-stop range, makes it a decent mid-range DSLR camera.

4) Nikon D7500 Dual Zoom lens kit ($1398.87)

Nikon cameras have a reputation for delivering realistic colors in their images, and the D7500 is no exception. Its 20.9 megapixels (max resolution 24 megapixels) offer a quality close to the real-world color mix.

The camera set comes with a dual-lens kit, an 18-55mm wide, and a 70-300mm telephoto. One can get a prime lens for a concentrated focal length and expressive image clarity. Additionally, the 3.2-inch display has full touchscreen input and tilts for easy feedback.

The D7500's 4k UHD video recording allows users to produce enhanced videos with auxiliary features like time-lapse. The advanced image stabilization will deal with minor shakes. However, one will need post-processing for properly stabilized images.

5) Sony Alpha A7 III ($1698.99)

The Sony Alpha series has a collection of cameras with a nice mix of image and video quality.

The Sony Alpha A7 III's 24.2-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor has a unique way of leveraging image and video quality in almost any lighting condition. The acclaimed 693-phase detection produces high-contrast images with 4D coverage of focus points.

The camera has an ISO range that goes up to 51200, providing superior lowlight images and high-resolution video recordings.

Overall, the Sony Alpha A7 III is quite a handy and versatile camera to have, especially for the holiday season.

