CES 2023: Samsung launches new 5K ViewFinity S9 - Expected price, possible features, and more

Samsung is expected to have a major say in CES 2023, and they have already started heating things up with the 5K ViewFinity S9, which could be a game changer for the brand. The Asian tech giant is not a new name in the display market, but the recent launch will surely cement them to new heights.

It also gives a vision of the brand's future and what they want to do in the crowded space. There is no shortage of options as brands seek to stretch the limit of what can be done with the existing technology. The year is set to be big for many of them as CES 2023 will showcase what's coming for the fans.

With the recent announcement for the showcase, however, Samsung is also sending shots at competitors like LG and Apple. The most recent announcement might not have all the relevant details, but early impressions of the ViewFinity S9 are positive. Let's look at all the details and what the company has revealed prior to the beginning of the mega event.

CES 2023 could feature several Samsung items, but few can potentially match the enigma of the ViewFinity S9

Anthony @TheGalox_ The new Samsung ViewFinity S9



• 27 inch 5K matte Display

• 99% DCI-P3

• Delta E ≦2

• HDR 600

• Detachable 4K SlimFit camera

• HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C ports



CES 2023 is the place to be for every tech fan from all over the globe. Over the course of the next week, several companies will reveal their upcoming products and what they will offer to any prospective consumer.

It's been known that Samsung will launch new versions of the Odyssey gaming monitors and do more work in the smart monitor space.

The company has noticed Apple's success, particularly with the 5K displays, and the ViewFinity S9 is its answer for CES 2023. The monitor's price isn't known at the moment, but some guesses could be made based on what competitors like Apple charge for their own devices.

Apple's 27-inch Studio Display costs $1,599 at full price, which is quite a premium to pay despite all the features. It's expected that Samsung will want to undercut its main competitor, which could see the ViewFinity S9 get a price tag between $1,400-$1,500. While the company could match Apple's price, a lower cost could nullify the latter's early mover advantage as consumers may choose to save money.

In terms of features, the ViewFinity S9 offers as many as possible at this price point. It will host a stunning 27-inch IPS display panel with a native resolution of 5120x2880. The company claims that the matte screen will reduce glare and put less strain on the eyes.

The ViewFinity S9 will have a host of I/O options, offering a lot of flexibility to the users. Interestingly, it can also charge laptops to a certain extent, and the features match what competitors offer.

It remains to be seen whether more features will be revealed at CES 2023, and fans will also be waiting for an official confirmation of the price point. The brand has also claimed that the HDR600 on the device will offer better coloring and highlights.

Another brilliant feature is the inclusion of the Tizen OS on the ViewFinity S9. Samsung has used it mostly on smart monitors and TVs, but it could be a wonderful addition to the 5K display unit. It will allow users to stream all the regular apps without using external devices.

The monitor will also come with a 4K webcam with smart-tracking capabilities. The premium price will match the entire experience, and the device will certainly be geared towards the higher-end market. Moreover, it could be a godsend for many professional users who have had to rely on Apple's Studio Display and the costlier LG panels so far.

