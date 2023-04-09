5 best AMD graphics cards for 720p gaming in 2023

720p gaming has become an outdated concept. However, the insane affordability and low hardware requirements continue to appeal to gamers on a budget. While some games are starting to phase out the resolution, most titles still support 720p, making it an option worth exploring.

The PlayStation 3 introduced the resolution to the gaming market back in 2006. Thus, it is no surprise that gamers can get away with some really old hardware while opting for this display.

This article will go over some of the most affordable AMD cards that support 720p gaming without running into major performance issues. The list includes everything from the most affordable GPUs to the latest options for the resolution.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

720p gaming on AMD graphics cards is more affordable than ever

1) AMD Radeon RX 550 ($45-60)

The AMD Radeon RX 550 was launched back in 2017 as a low-end budget offering for playing games at low resolution with some compromises. Although the card could run titles at FHD back in the day, it is better suited for 720p gaming these days. With a meager 512 shading units and 2 GB of video memory, players should keep their expectations low while gaming on the 550.

AMD Radeon RX 550 Shading units 512 Compute units 8 Maximum boost clock 1183 MHz Memory size and type 2 GB GDDR5 128-bit TDP 50W Price $45-60

The GPU is even slower than the GTX 1050, a card that's already not recommended for gaming. However, it is available for as low as $45 on eBay these days, making it the best Team Red option on a tight budget.

2) AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB ($60-80)

The Radeon RX 560 is the elder sibling of the 550. Widely touted as the closest equivalent of the PlayStation 4 GPU, this budget card continues to keep up with 720p gaming without a hiccup. The GPU packs 1024 shading units, 16 compute units, and 4GB of video memory — twice that of the RX 550.

AMD Radeon RX 560 Shading units 1024 Compute units 16 Maximum boost clock 1275 MHz Memory size and type 4 GB GDDR5 128-bit TDP 75W Price $60-80

While purchasing an RX 560, one should double-check the specifications. The card packs two variants: one with 12 Compute Units and the other with 16. The 12 CU version is much weaker and can barely keep up with the latest titles like Watch Dogs: Legion and Hogwarts Legacy.

The faster card is available for around $70 these days. Thus, it is an affordable option to play the latest titles.

3) AMD Radeon RX 470 ($49-80)

While one might argue that the RX 470 is a very old card at this point, it is worth noting that it's just an underclocked RX 570. Both budget cards are very similar in terms of 720p gaming performance. However, the older Polaris card can be picked for just around $50 these days.

With 2048 shading units, 32 compute units, and 4 GB of video memory based on a 256-bit bus, it is quite a capable GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 470 Shading units 2048 Compute units 32 Maximum boost clock 1206 MHz Memory size and type 4 GB GDDR5 256-bit TDP 120W Price $49-80

The RX 470 is readily available in the used market. However, the GPU has reached the end of production and can't be bought new. With 4GB of VRAM and a meager 211 GB/s memory bandwidth, the card was never quite profitable in mining. Thus, gamers can get a decent deal on eBay or Craigslist.

4) AMD Radeon RX 580 ($85-105)

The Radeon RX 580 continues to impress us in video games even almost six years after its initial launch. Built to take on the GTX 1060 6 GB, the card is quite capable at 1080p even to date. It can easily match the GTX 1650 Super and the next-gen RX 5500 XT in terms of performance.

The GPU isn't very power efficient — top models can draw over 180W while delivering peak 720p gaming performance. But, with 8 GB of video memory and a bandwidth of over 400 GB/s, it has a lot to offer.

AMD Radeon RX 580 Shading units 2304 Compute Units 36 Maximum boost clock 1340 MHz Memory size and type 8 GB GDDR5 256-bit TDP 185W Price $85-105

Many might consider the RX 580 an overkill for 720p gaming. However, 8 GB of video memory and the extra rendering horsepower will future-proof the rig for at least a couple of years to come. The card can be bought for around $100 in the used market.

5) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($149.99)

The newest contender on the list, the RX 6500 XT, packs features crucial to modern gaming. The card is a severely cut-down version of its costlier RDNA 2 siblings. It is much slower than the RTX 3050, the Nvidia GPU it is built to compete with.

However, the low price tag and the cut-down specifications make it a solid option for 720p gaming. The card packs 1,024 shading units, 16 compute units, and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Shading units 1024 Compute units 16 Maximum boost clock 2610 MHz Memory size and type 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit TDP 107W Price $149.99

The GPU supports ray tracing — which can be used in some well-optimized titles while playing at 720p. It also packs dedicated hardware for temporal upscaling. At $149, this is the fastest budget AMD card for 720p gaming.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

