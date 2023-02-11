Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

The GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti are entry-level video cards from three generations ago. The cards were built for 1080p gaming with compromises. Almost six years since their arrival, neither has held up quite well in recent releases.

However, these GPUs still rank among the most popular graphics cards on the Steam Hardware Survey charts. The cards can run optimized AAA titles even to date. Both GPUs handle Hogwarts Legacy without major problems, which is truly amazing.

Gamers will have to tweak the settings to get a playable framerate with these graphics cards in Hogwarts Legacy. The process can be a bit cumbersome, thus, in this guide, we have listed the best options for the GTX 1050 and the GTX 1050 Ti.

The GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti manage to run Hogwarts Legacy with major compromises

Both the GTX 1050 and the GTX 1050 Ti are quite underwhelming on paper. Some modern video games have started recommending the GTX 1650 as the minimum requirement, a card that is much faster than the Pascal-based entry-level offerings.

Thus, gamers can't expect to max out Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p. Although dropping the resolution is an option, it is not recommended since resolutions like 720p and 900p are way below the modern standard.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

The GTX 1050 manages to hit 30 FPS at 1080p with the following settings applied.

Display options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA Low

: TAA Low Upscale Type: AMD FSR 1.0

AMD FSR 1.0 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

The GTX 1050 Ti is much faster than its non-Ti sibling. Thus, the card manages a solid 40 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy with the following settings applied:

Display options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Medium

Medium View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Overall, the GTX 1050 and the GTX 1050 Ti do not rank among the fastest cards money can buy. Their era is long gone. However, the GPUs still perform quite well in Hogwarts Legacy, an ode to the fine optimization of the title on PC.

