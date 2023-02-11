Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

The GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti are entry-level video cards from three generations ago. The cards were built for 1080p gaming with compromises. Almost six years since their arrival, neither has held up quite well in recent releases.
However, these GPUs still rank among the most popular graphics cards on the Steam Hardware Survey charts. The cards can run optimized AAA titles even to date. Both GPUs handle Hogwarts Legacy without major problems, which is truly amazing.
Gamers will have to tweak the settings to get a playable framerate with these graphics cards in Hogwarts Legacy. The process can be a bit cumbersome, thus, in this guide, we have listed the best options for the GTX 1050 and the GTX 1050 Ti.
The GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti manage to run Hogwarts Legacy with major compromises
Both the GTX 1050 and the GTX 1050 Ti are quite underwhelming on paper. Some modern video games have started recommending the GTX 1650 as the minimum requirement, a card that is much faster than the Pascal-based entry-level offerings.
Thus, gamers can't expect to max out Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p. Although dropping the resolution is an option, it is not recommended since resolutions like 720p and 900p are way below the modern standard.
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
The GTX 1050 manages to hit 30 FPS at 1080p with the following settings applied.
Display options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA Low
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR 1.0
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Low
- Material Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
- Sky Quality: Low
- Foliage Quality: Low
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- View Distance Quality: Low
- Population Quality: Low
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
The GTX 1050 Ti is much faster than its non-Ti sibling. Thus, the card manages a solid 40 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy with the following settings applied:
Display options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +0.0 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Low
- Material Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Low
- Sky Quality: Low
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Medium
- View Distance Quality: Low
- Population Quality: Low
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Overall, the GTX 1050 and the GTX 1050 Ti do not rank among the fastest cards money can buy. Their era is long gone. However, the GPUs still perform quite well in Hogwarts Legacy, an ode to the fine optimization of the title on PC.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.