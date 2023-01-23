Is the AMD Radeon RX 550X mobile GPU worth buying in 2023?

The Radeon RX 550X is a mobile graphics processing unit (GPU) designed for use in laptops and notebooks. It is based on the fourth generation of Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture, which features Polaris chips manufactured using a 14 nm process. The RX 550X was released in early 2019 and was one of the first attempts by AMD to create graphics cards for laptops and notebooks, such as the Lenovo ThinkPad E590.

The RX 550X is a mid-range graphics card marketed primarily towards gamers. However, it has shown subpar performance and benchmark results in basic gaming tests for modern PC games. Despite its lower power consumption compared to other cards, the RX 550X falls behind in gaming performance when compared to the RX 500. However, it is still capable of providing a decent gaming experience for games that require mid-level specs.

Specs and performance of AMD Radeon RX 550X mobile GPU

Specs

Product Line Radeon RX 500X Series Type Desktop, Notebook OS Support Windows 11 - 64-Bit Edition Memory Speed 7 Gbps Max Memory Size 4 GB Memory Type GDDR5 Memory Interface 128-bit Memory Bandwidth Up to 112 GB/s Compute Units 8/10 Boost Frequency Up to 1287 MHz Stream Processors 512/640 Texture Units 40 Supported Rendering Format HDMI 4K Support | 4K H264 Decode | 4K H264 Encode | H265/HEVC Decode | H265/HEVC Encode DisplayPort 1.4 HDR HDMI 4K60 Support Dual Link DVI Yes VGA No

Performance

The performance of the RX 550X in games is generally limited. The maximum frame rates achieved on this GPU are typically seen at a 1280x720 resolution with medium or low graphics settings. This results in an average of 45-60 FPS (Frames Per Second) for demanding games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Battlefield V.

The Radeon RX 550X struggles with graphics-heavy games released in recent years. To achieve a smooth gaming experience, players may need to lower the graphics settings and resolution. However, entry-level games won't have any issues. Games like Tomb Raider 2013 and Dota 2 Reborn 2015 seem to perform well on the RX 550X, with a consistent frame rate of around 60-70 FPS, even at higher resolutions.

Build

The Polaris 23 MXT version of the RX 550X chipset supports DirectX 12, making it capable of running modern PC games. The GPU has 512 or 640 shading units and 40 texture units with clocking speeds, which makes it a decent mid-range option.

The RX 550X is an improvement on the desktop version RX 500, with 4 GB GGDR5 memory. Apart from this upgrade, not much has changed from the previous version. It still uses the same PCIe 3.0 x 8 bus interface to connect to the motherboard. The initial 2 GB variant did not have display connectivity and relied on the system's display output.

The maximum power consumption of the RX 550X is rated at 50 W, which is an important factor to consider when choosing a power supply unit (SMPS). According to AMD, the clock speed of the GPU is around 1287 MHz, but this can fluctuate depending on the system it is tested on.

Pricing

AMD has kept its prices competitive, and the RX 550X is a mid-range graphics card that offers good value for money if you're on a tight budget. In terms of performance and price, the RX 550X is often comparable to the NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030, with variations depending on the retailer. Since the GT 1030 has been discontinued by some retailers, the RX 550X is a viable alternative.

Conclusion

The AMD Radeon RX 550X mobile is one of the early releases by AMD, specifically designed for gaming laptops and notebooks. It features slight variations from the RX 500 for desktops and is capable of handling games that came out around the time of its release. However, if you intend to play modern games, tweaks need to be made to achieve acceptable performance. If you're in the market for a budget graphics card for light gaming, the Radeon RX 550X is a great option. It can be purchased from Amazon (for US and international customers).

