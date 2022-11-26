5 upcoming games with realistic-looking graphics

Photo-realism and realistic game mechanics have become two of the most important aspects of good graphics in games. The increasing demand for better visuals has been reshaping gaming technologies for decades. In 2022, we found more titles competing to claim the top spot.

Here are our top five picks for the upcoming games with realistic-looking graphics and stunning visuals.

Marvel's Spider-man 2 and 4 other upcoming graphics-heavy games

1) Marvel's Spider-man 2

The much anticipated Marvel's Spider-man 2, sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man and its spinoff Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is expected to be released sometime in 2023. After the massive success of its prequel, this one is expected to check all the boxes for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of our favorite web-slinger.

Coming from insomniac studios, it won't be a surprise if the graphics on this one go beyond expectations. The featured video on the official website teases dynamic visuals where Peter teams up with Miles to take down their foes.

The trailer opens with Kraven's eerie narrative declaring his thirst for the hunt as we get to see the Spider-Man duo kick away at thugs. So, it can be inferred that we will get to see the hunter in action.

However, the show stealer was revealed to be Venom. The long-awaited nemesis of the web-slinger is finally making his appearance, surely brewing a battle of epic proportions for the duo.

Though the release date is yet to be announced, Insomniac promises that "things are on track" and that players will get to take their shot at it in the upcoming year.

Platform: PS5 (Exclusive)

2) Hogwarts Legacy

Who here hasn't wished to explore the vast and magical wizarding world of Hogwarts? Well, Portkey Games and Avalanche are bringing in a fresh new take on the fantasy world of witchcraft and wizardry with Hogwarts Legacy. It has a release window of February 10, 2023.

The storyline is set in the late 1800s and aims to depict the old days of Hogwarts. The hefty gameplay that has been released gives quite the detailed visuals of the beautiful tides, the serene moors, and the moody wilderness one would expect to find aligned to that era. Not to mention, the wonderful castle interiors hit the mark on the mysterious aura of the fantasy world.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Our final tour will take us behind the portrait of the Fat Lady, where the Gryffindor common room lies. #HogwartsLegacy Our final tour will take us behind the portrait of the Fat Lady, where the Gryffindor common room lies. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/YcmAomcsUN

The game primarily centers around the players' freedom and world exploration. The protagonist will be dropped right in the middle of their fifth year as a transfer student whose character build will be entirely customizable.

One will then have to make their way through the story, attending classes, learning spells, discovering collectibles, upgrading their character, and going through loads of combat. From trolls to dragons, this game has it all.

It also has a decision-based outcome system that brings in alternate endings for the choices made throughout. Apart from that, the game also opens up the Dark Forest, the Room of Requirement, and Hogsmeade for free-roam. This is why Hogwarts Legacy has easily been one of the much-awaited releases since its reveal.

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, PC

3) Assassin's Creed Mirage

Simply put, Assassin's Creed Mirage is a trip down memory lane. Since its trailer was dropped, Ubisoft has revealed its modern embrace of the olden ways, which primarily focuses on one big playable map instead of an elaborate open-world hyper-interactivity.

The game follows Basim Ibn Ishaq, a young thief on the streets of Ninth-Century Baghdad. He is then recruited by the "Hidden Ones" to fight and defeat the "Order of the Ancient Ones," who will later be known as the Brotherhood and the Templars, respectively.

The storyline is compact with limited decision-making and is more focused on the old-school narratives of the early Assassin's Creed games. From stealth mechanics, parkour, and narrative to characterizations, Mirage will probably turn out to be a young, energetic, and captivating descendant of Brotherhood and Revelations.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed https://t.co/92LoEcrrWs

Even the aesthetics of the protagonist have a faint watermark of Ezio and Altair, arguably the most famous characters in the series. The white-hooded robe and the iconic hidden blade are sure to bring back all the feels this 2023.

As usual, the rigorous historical research of the Ubisoft team is more than admirably displayed in the world-building details. Although the story is set at a much earlier time than the others, the team has not shied away from bringing in bright and livelier color palettes to capture the rich golden era of Baghdad.

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S

4) Forspoken

Forspoken, the upcoming Unreal Engine 5-based title by Square Enix is an action-adventure open-world RPG set to release on January 24, 2023, after its October delay.

The in-game world parallels many of the New World-like anime where Frey Holland, the protagonist, is transported from her life in New York to the mystical land of Athia. This follows her adventure as she tries to find a way back home.

From magical abilities to hardcore parkour, the game's combat mechanics reassemble that of the Devil May Cry series. The purgatorial moves and highly defined elemental effects provide an essentially gratifying experience for the players.

Forspoken @Forspoken



Find out more about what can be discovered as you explore Athia in the last entry in our Deep Dive series.



Coming to PS5 and PC on January 24. In #Forspoken , you can uncover a variety of interesting detours, formidable challenges... and some delightful encounters.Find out more about what can be discovered as you explore Athia in the last entry in our Deep Dive series.Coming to PS5 and PC on January 24. In #Forspoken, you can uncover a variety of interesting detours, formidable challenges... and some delightful encounters. 🐱Find out more about what can be discovered as you explore Athia in the last entry in our Deep Dive series.Coming to PS5 and PC on January 24. https://t.co/N2CMnUBjHB

Built primarily for console players, the game seems to hint at stylish and fluidic attack chains that'll fetch amazing visuals for streamers.

The somber and moody vibes of the game couple perfectly with the sleek modern-style interactions. It offers a huge variety of gears and magical abilities that may get tricky to keep track of, often leading to complicated controls. The map is filled with side quests and collectibles that offer a wide range of upgrades.

To sum it up, Frospoken seems to be a game that features stunning visuals and awesome moves, and fans are excited to see what the DLCs have to offer in the upcoming summer release.

Platform: PlayStation 5, PC

5) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Heart of Chornobyl

When it comes to realism, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series has been one of the most discussed games since the last decade. Their upcoming release, Heart of Chornobyl, is building up to be their best yet.

The story sticks to its traditional non-linear and decision-based format with the protagonist, Skif (according to the trailer), scrounging through the "Zone," a fictional version of the Chornobyl biohazard site. An explosion of the power plant has granted strange anomalies and supernatural effects that have given rise to strange mutated creatures and sci-fi artifacts with various abilities.

The game takes us through ominous landscapes with a feeling of impending doom. The protagonist is forced to survive everything starting from radiation zones and mutated monsters to various scuffles among the factions that have formed over time to exploit the place.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL @stalker_thegame Many different life stories proceed in the Zone — the most dangerous and mysterious place on Earth. But what are you looking for here, stalker? Tell us why you're so eager to go beyond the Perimeter! Many different life stories proceed in the Zone — the most dangerous and mysterious place on Earth. But what are you looking for here, stalker? Tell us why you're so eager to go beyond the Perimeter! https://t.co/oiiGVmvwD8

The key focus of the game is survival mechanics and tactics that are just about as realistic as they can get. There are no crosshairs (except in scopes), the collectibles aren't highlighted in animations, and the gun-firing actions are programmed to fail, if not taken care of regularly.

The title will retain its previous features of hunger, stamina, radiation, restrictive inventory, and gun maintenance. The artifacts will prove to be valuable assets for either trading or personal use. Moreover, the combat sequences will not have hit markers, which will keep the players on their toes and pick at their use of common sense.

Multiple delays have halted the release that was scheduled for this year, but it seems that we'll soon get to see Heart of Chornobyl sometime in 2023.

Platforms: Xbox X|S, PC

