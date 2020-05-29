Best Graphics Cards under INR 10000

The budget segment of graphics cards is one of its most talked-about sections. Dedicated graphics cards have become a necessity for a gamer to be able to play games at reasonable settings and decent FPS.

Graphics cards are one of the most expensive components in a PC. A lot of gamers wonder which graphics cards they can get with a budget of under Rs 10,000.

On that note, here is a list of the three best graphics cards you can purchase with a budget of Rs 10,000.

Three best Graphics cards under Rs 10,000

GTX 1050Ti

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is a budget graphics card that was launched October 2016. It is one of the finest graphics cards one can get in this budget. It has a base frequency of 1290 MHz. The base variant of this graphics card has 4 GB of GDDR5 memory.

This graphics card can still run some of the modern titles at a decent FPS.

RX 560

This graphics card is a part of the RX 500 series. Like the other graphics cards of this series, it has held its ground pretty well.

It was released in April 2017, and its driver update has optimised it to a great extent. It has 4 GB of GDDR5 memory. It operates on a base frequency of 1175 MHz. It also has a 2 GB variant that is, however, not easily found in the current market.

GT 1030

This graphics card is used for low-level graphic work. With this graphics card, you can play some of the modern games at low settings at around 30 FPS. It has a base frequency of 1228 MHz. It has a 2 GB GDDR5 memory.

It is important to note that all the graphics cards mentioned above are not the most powerful in the world and can only facilitate basic gaming.

If you want to play games at better quality and FPS and if you can increase your budget a bit beyond Rs 10000, then it is better to go with the AMD Radeon RX 570 that is available for around Rs 11000.