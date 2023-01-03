Nvidia announces new RTX 4050, 4060, 4070 laptops, and more at CES 2023 with DLSS 3, sales to begin soon

Nvidia has set the tone at CES 2023 with some huge announcements before the main show could even begin. While most of them are highly promising, few will create the same excitement as the reveal of a new series of laptops fitted with 40 series GPUs.

When the 40 series was revealed in the fall of last year, it left the community buzzing. The lineup isn't just a new generation in terms of pure hardware, the associated software tools have been buffed as well.

Additions like DLSS 3 are just one example of the potential these cards possess, and Nvidia even went ahead to show an RTX version of Portal recreated with the new technology.

So far, only PC users can enjoy superior hardware as the brand has adjusted to global demand and supply dynamics. However, with the early months now managed, matters are spreading out quickly regarding the available options. The 40 series laptops featuring these cards could begin a new generation of wonder.

The 40 series laptops Nvidia revealed at the CES 2023 are cost-efficient options for any buyer

Over the last few weeks, there had been rumors that Nvidia was looking to bring their latest generation of cards to laptops. Doing so makes a lot of sense, especially in today's world, where demands are multi-faceted. Users often have to perform tasks of different natures, ranging from basic computing to high-intensity gaming.

Whatever the need, the 40 series laptops will be able to breeze through them. Featuring the Ada Lovelace architecture, Nvidia claims that this will be the largest jump in terms of performance capabilities.

When implemented on mobile rigs, the cards won't just be about performance as there's been a steady focus on power consumption, as mentioned at CES 2023.

Power management on laptops is crucial since they don't typically enjoy the wider build of PC cabinets. With the new 40 series cards, the devices are set to be about three times more power efficient, reducing the burden on the system itself.

Power efficiency doesn't mean a reduction in functionality, as features like ray tracing, DLSS 3, and more will continue to run at optimum values.

As per the announcements at CES 2023, there are plans to put these cards in over 170 different models. The list includes all five released variants, but the ones with RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 will be much more expensive. Models containing these two cards will be available from February 8, and will be priced around $1999.

Models using the RTX 4050, 4060, and 4070 will have a lower price in comparison, and will be available under the $1000 bracket. These will go on sale from February 22. It remains to be seen how popular these laptops will be and if Nvidia manages to deliver on the hype created at CES 2023.

