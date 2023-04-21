5 best Intel CPUs to pair with the Nvidia RTX 4070

The introduction of Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 40-series has revolutionized the world of PC gaming. The NVIDIA RTX 4070 mid-range GPU was introduced on April 13, 2023, for $599.99. With 12GB GDDR6X VRAM and a 192-bit bus width, it can easily handle even the most demanding games and graphics-intensive activities. It has a boost frequency of 2475MHz and a base clock of 1920MHz, making it one of the fastest GPUs in this price range.

The RTX 4070 is extremely resource-intensive, so choosing a compatible motherboard and having adequate cooling is vital to ensuring optimal performance. Early benchmark scores suggest that it is a reliable choice for mid-range PCs at 1440p, and the integration of DLSS 3 technology assists with ray-tracing

This article will list the five best Intel CPUs that work well with the RTX 4070.

Top 5 Intel CPUs to pair with the Nvidia RTX 4070 for ultimate performance

5) Intel Core i5 13600K

The Intel Core i5 13600K is a powerful mid-range CPU with 14 cores in total, including six hyper-threaded performance cores (P-cores) and eight efficiency cores (E-cores) that can handle up to 20 threads. This CPU provides great gaming performance and may be readily upgraded for even better results.

It features a base clock speed of 3.50 GHz and a turbo clock speed of 5.10 GHz, making it suitable for demanding tasks. Despite its maximum power rating of 181W, it is significantly more power-efficient than its predecessor.

Category Intel Core i5 13600K Architecture Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake Core count 14 (6P+8E) Thread count 20 Base clock 2.60 GHz (E-cores), 3.50 GHz (P-cores) Boost clock 3.90 GHz (E-cores), 5.10 GHz (P-cores) Cache 24MB TDP 125 W / 181 W boost Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770

This CPU is an all-around processor that excels not just in gaming tasks but also for light content creation, but it is less costly than the Core i7 13700K. One of the finest CPUs currently available, it occasionally even exceeds the top-tier Core i9 13900K.

Video games in 1440p and even 4K resolutions can be played at very high frame rates when the Core i5 13600K and Nvidia RTX 4070 are combined.

4) Intel Core i7-12700K

The Intel Core i7-12700K is a great CPU to pair with the Nvidia RTX 4070. It has a hybrid CPU design with 8 P-cores and 4 E-cores that deliver exceptional single-threaded and multi-threaded performance. The cores have a default clock speed of 3.60 GHz and can reach rates of up to 5.0 GHz. This suggests that the CPU can easily handle demanding programs and games.

Category Intel Core i7-12700K Architecture Intel 12th gen Alder Lake Core count 12 (8P+4E) Thread count 20 Base clock 2.70 GHz (E-cores), 3.60 GHz (P-cores) Boost clock 3.80 GHz (E-cores), 4.90 GHz (P-cores) Cache 25MB TDP 125 W / 190 W boost Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770

The Intel Core i7-12700K uses just 221 W while under heavy multi-threading stress. This makes it easier to cool than the more costly i9-12900K, which uses 284 W. The Intel Core i7-12700K has DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen5 with 25MB of L3 cache for the cores to share. These characteristics improve the CPU's overall performance and speed, making it a fantastic choice for gaming as well as professional applications.

The Intel Core i7-12700K is a fantastic upper-midrange CPU with a hybrid CPU architecture that can handle both gaming and professional tasks. When coupled with the Nvidia RTX 4070, it can easily play contemporary AAA games, and its lower power requirement makes it easier to cool than other high-end CPUs.

3) Intel Core i9-12900K

The Intel Core i9-12900K is a top-of-the-line CPU that contains a staggering 16 cores and 24 threads, making it ideal for multitasking and demanding applications. Furthermore, its integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 processor is capable of handling even the most graphically demanding programs.

The Alder Lake design of the i9-12900K ensures that it is future-proof. Its DDR5 memory compatibility provides faster data transfer rates than DDR4, giving consumers the best computing experience possible.

Category Intel Core i9-12900K Architecture Intel 12th gen Alder Lake Core count 16 (8P+8E) Thread count 24 Base clock 2.40 GHz (E-cores), 3.20 GHz (P-cores) Boost clock 3.90 GHz (E-cores), 5.10 GHz (P-cores) Cache 30MB TDP 125 W / 241 W boost Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770

One of the Core i9-12900K's distinctive features is its hybrid architecture, which combines high-speed cores with efficient cores to optimize performance and power consumption.

Overall, the Intel Core i9-12900K is a terrific CPU that works nicely with the Nvidia RTX 4070. It provides unrivaled performance in both gaming and content creation workloads and offers exceptional value for money. The Core i9-12900K is a wonderful pick for your next RTX 4070 combination, whether you are a gamer, content creator, or power user.

2) Intel Core i7-13700K

The Intel Core i7 13700K, which has 16 cores and 24 threads divided into 8 P-cores and 8 E-cores, is a significant advancement over its forerunners. It is among the fastest CPUs available because of its base frequency of 3.40 GHz and a boost clock speed of up to 5.30 GHz.

Category Intel Core i7-13700K Architecture Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake Core count 16 (8P+8E) Thread count 32 Base clock 4.20 GHz (E-cores), 5.30 GHz (P-cores) Boost clock 2.50 GHz (E-cores), 3.40 GHz (P-cores) Cache 30MB TDP 125 W / 253 W boost Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770

Due to its remarkable performance, large core count, and clock speed, the Intel Core i7 13700K is currently the best CPU on the market for consumers who want great processing power and speed.

When combined with the Nvidia RTX 4070, it delivers the highest performance for 1440p extreme gaming and even mid-4K gaming. It can perform all kinds of activities with the RTX 4070, whether you need a CPU for video editing or 3D rendering, or if you're a gamer looking to play games at 1440p and 4K HD.

1) Intel Core i9-13900K

The best Intel CPU to pair with the Nvidia RTX 4070 is the Core i9-13900K. It can easily handle single and multi-core tasks because of its 24 cores and 32 threads. In addition, it has more E-cores and faster P-cores than the i9-12900K, which makes it substantially speedier, especially for multi-threaded applications.

Category Intel Core i9-13900K Architecture Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake Core count 24 (8P+16E) Thread count 32 Base clock 2.2 GHz (E-cores), 3.0 GHz (P-cores) Boost clock 4.3 GHz (E-cores), 5.8 GHz (P-cores) Cache 36MB TDP 125 W / 253 W boost Integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770

This Intel Core i9-13900K can handle all forms of multimedia creation, including video games, streaming movies, and rendering. It has a TDP of 125 W, but this is compensated for by the enhanced performance offered.

When combined with the Nvidia RTX 4070, the i9-13900K delivers great gaming performance and is capable of performing demanding activities such as video editing, 3D rendering, and streaming. Whether you're a gamer or a content creator, this CPU and GPU combo is one of the best alternatives on the market for high-performance computing.

