5 best GPUs for the Intel Core i9 13900K chip

The 13th gen Raptor Lake-based Core i9 13900K is the latest 24-core flagship processor from Team Blue. The chip is a slight step up from the last-gen Core i9 12900K and is arguably one of the fastest gaming CPUs on the market.

Although it has been ousted by Intel's 13900KS and, lately, AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the 13900K continues to be one of the more practical options perfect for high-end gaming.

However, gamers should invest in a capable graphics card to utilize the power of the Raptor Lake flagship. It is also worth noting that the Core i9 is built for professionals and creators. Therefore, gamers won't likely be using the full potential the 13900K can offer.

The Core i9 13900K requires a high-end graphics card for optimal performance

1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($549.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 XT graphics card (Image via PowerColor)

The RX 6800 XT is a high-end graphics card launched as part of the RDNA 2 lineup from Team Red. It runs most games flawlessly at up to UHD resolution. Gamers can play most games in max settings on this GPU without having to make major compromises in terms of visual quality. The card is faster than the RTX 3070 Ti and slightly slower than the RTX 3080.

GPU Name AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics processor Navi 21 Core count 3,840 TMUs 240 Compute Units (CUs) 60 RT cores 60 Base clock 1,700 MHz Boost clock 2,105 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 250 W Price $549+

With a comparatively affordable price tag of $549.99, it is a great option to use with the Core i9 13900K chip.

2) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)

Even over two years after its initial release, the RTX 3080 continues to be a solid option for 4K gaming. The GPU utilizes the same high-end GA102 chip as the flagship RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti graphics cards and comes with up to 12 GB of video memory that ensures future-proofing.

GPU Name RTX 3080 GPU GA102 CUDA Cores / Stream Processors 8704 Manufacture Process Technology 8nm Number of transistors 28,300 million Memory Bus Width 320 Bit Memory 10GB GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 760.3GB/s Memory Clock speed 19000 Mhz Clock speed (base/boost) 1450MHz / 1710MHz TDP 320W

The RTX 3080's price is on a downward trend. Currently, it can be bought for around $610 on leading websites. Higher-end models, however, tend to cost more.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)

Since the Core i9 13900K is the latest and greatest in the market from Team Blue, gamers should look into the latest GPU launches for a perfect option that facilitates high-end gaming. The RX 7900 XT is arguably the most cost-effective option that can accomplish that task. It packs solid performance and doesn't cost a fortune.

GPU Name AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 31 Core count 5,376 TMUs 336 Tensor cores N/A Compute Units (CUs) 84 RT cores 84 Base clock 1,395 MHz Boost clock 1,695 MHz VRAM 20 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 320 bit Total board power (TBP) 300 W Price $849+

The card was launched for $899 back in November 2022. However, the cheapest models start from around $849 on Newegg.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 ($1,199)

Coming to another solid contender among the latest launches, the RTX 4080 is a solid pair for the Core i9 13900K. The card beats the last-gen RTX 3090 Ti by a solid margin and supports the latest frame-generation technologies that take performance to the next level.

GPU Name Nvidia RTX 4080 CUDA core count 9,728 Tensor cores 304 RT cores 76 Base clock 2,205 MHz Boost clock 2,505 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6X VRAM bus width 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 320 W

It, however, is among the costliest pixel pushers available. Its prices start from $1,199, with premium models going up to $1,500 and more.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)

Gamers looking for the ultimate performance with their next Core i9 13900K-based rig will have to opt for the RTX 4090. This is the GPU for gamers chasing unmatched performances with their next graphics card. The Nvidia flagship is much faster than the other GPUs the company and its competition have ever launched.

GPU Name RTX 4090 CUDA Core Count 16,384 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 512 Render Output Units (ROPs) 176 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 128 Tensor Core Count 512 Video Memory Size 24 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit Base Clock Speed 2235 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1313 MHz MSRP $1,599

However, Nvidia charges exorbitant rates for this graphics card. It was launched with a hefty $1,599 price tag. However, premium options from MSI and Zotac can easily cost gamers over $2,000.

Overall, gamers looking to build a Core i9 13900K-based system must be ready to put in a lot of money on their graphics card.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes