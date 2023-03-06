5 best GPUs for the Intel Core i9 13900K chip

The 13th gen Raptor Lake-based Core i9 13900K is the latest 24-core flagship processor from Team Blue. The chip is a slight step up from the last-gen Core i9 12900K and is arguably one of the fastest gaming CPUs on the market.
Although it has been ousted by Intel's 13900KS and, lately, AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the 13900K continues to be one of the more practical options perfect for high-end gaming.
However, gamers should invest in a capable graphics card to utilize the power of the Raptor Lake flagship. It is also worth noting that the Core i9 is built for professionals and creators. Therefore, gamers won't likely be using the full potential the 13900K can offer.
The Core i9 13900K requires a high-end graphics card for optimal performance
1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($549.99)
The RX 6800 XT is a high-end graphics card launched as part of the RDNA 2 lineup from Team Red. It runs most games flawlessly at up to UHD resolution. Gamers can play most games in max settings on this GPU without having to make major compromises in terms of visual quality. The card is faster than the RTX 3070 Ti and slightly slower than the RTX 3080.
With a comparatively affordable price tag of $549.99, it is a great option to use with the Core i9 13900K chip.
2) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)
Even over two years after its initial release, the RTX 3080 continues to be a solid option for 4K gaming. The GPU utilizes the same high-end GA102 chip as the flagship RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti graphics cards and comes with up to 12 GB of video memory that ensures future-proofing.
The RTX 3080's price is on a downward trend. Currently, it can be bought for around $610 on leading websites. Higher-end models, however, tend to cost more.
3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)
Since the Core i9 13900K is the latest and greatest in the market from Team Blue, gamers should look into the latest GPU launches for a perfect option that facilitates high-end gaming. The RX 7900 XT is arguably the most cost-effective option that can accomplish that task. It packs solid performance and doesn't cost a fortune.
The card was launched for $899 back in November 2022. However, the cheapest models start from around $849 on Newegg.
4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 ($1,199)
Coming to another solid contender among the latest launches, the RTX 4080 is a solid pair for the Core i9 13900K. The card beats the last-gen RTX 3090 Ti by a solid margin and supports the latest frame-generation technologies that take performance to the next level.
It, however, is among the costliest pixel pushers available. Its prices start from $1,199, with premium models going up to $1,500 and more.
5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)
Gamers looking for the ultimate performance with their next Core i9 13900K-based rig will have to opt for the RTX 4090. This is the GPU for gamers chasing unmatched performances with their next graphics card. The Nvidia flagship is much faster than the other GPUs the company and its competition have ever launched.
However, Nvidia charges exorbitant rates for this graphics card. It was launched with a hefty $1,599 price tag. However, premium options from MSI and Zotac can easily cost gamers over $2,000.
Overall, gamers looking to build a Core i9 13900K-based system must be ready to put in a lot of money on their graphics card.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.