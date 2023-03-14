Intel’s Core i9 12900K is one of the best high-end processors in the mainstream platform. It can handle almost all day-to-day functions like web surfing, multitasking with different applications, and streaming entertainment.

The Ryzen 7 7700X is AMD’s recent attempt at coveting market shares by optimizing efficiency and single-core performance. It features Radeon integrated graphics to enable a percentage of graphical performance alongside normal processor functions.

Both desktop CPUs are competitive consumer choices for building a powerful rig capable of running the latest games. However, price, performance, efficiency, and popularity chime in when seeking the best value-for-money purchase.

Let us take a closer look and compare both Team Blue and Red processors.

Note: The choice of processor reflects the author's opinion and can differ for every individual.

Intel Core i9 12900K vs Ryzen 7 7700X: Everything you need to know before making a choice

Intel has enjoyed the majority of its market share with its past processors. However, AMD recently entered the competition, released various compelling options, and established itself in the market. Core i9 12900K and Ryzen 7 7700X are top-shelf products that can ensure seamless daily tasks and heavy-duty gaming performance.

Comparison and benchmarks

The i9 12900K offers eight more physical cores than the Ryzen 7 7700X. Intel’s processor was released almost 11 months before that of AMD’s and has a higher electricity consumption. The previous generation processor from Team Blue utilizes the 10nm process for fabrication, while the Ryzen 7 7700X is based on the 5nm process.

Under the highest load, the i9 12900K is rated for a TDP of 125W, while the Ryzen 7 7700X is rated at 105W. Both processors have a peak temperature lock, with Team Blue stretching it to 100°C and Team Red at 95°C.

Intel’s i9 12900K scores a point over AMD in multi-core performance, while the Ryzen 7 7700X wins power efficiency and single-core performance. The current popularity and recommendation for the i9 12900K make it a common choice over AMD’s Ryzen 7 7700X.

i9 12900K Ryzen 7 7700X Total cores 16 8 Total threads 24 16 Fabrication 10nm 5nm TDP 125 W 105 W Base frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz Boost frequency 5.1 GHz 5.4 GHz Price $649.99 $399 L2/L3 cache 14 MB/ 30 MB (Shared) 1 MB (per core)/ 32 MB (Shared)

Intel’s processor scores slightly better in the Cinebench R23 single-core benchmark and dominates in the multi-core benchmark against Team Red. The Ryzen 7 7700X scores higher in the Geekbench 5 single-core benchmark but falls short in the multi-core one.

Conclusion: i9 12900K or Ryzen 7700X?

AMD’s Ryzen 7 7700X is a more recent release and features an upgrade in fabrication. This attribute allows the processor to complete its functions with less power draw compared to Intel’s i9 12900K. However, considering several factors, Team Red is unable to compete with Team Blue’s last-generation processor.

The difference in total Frame Per Second output is almost negligible when paired with graphics cards like Nvidia’s 3090TI for popular titles like God of War, Cyberpunk 2077, Assasin’s Creed Valhalla, and Red Dead Redemption in 4K Ultra settings.

Considering these in-game performances, users can opt for the Ryzen 7 7700X to build their gaming PCs and allot an extra $100 towards other components. Since both processors do not bottleneck most high-end graphics cards, AMD’s Ryzen 7 7700X is a better choice for gaming despite its benchmark and performance scores.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes