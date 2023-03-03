Create

5 best GPUs to pair with new AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor packaging
The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is among the fastest chips on the planet (Image via AMD)

AMD recently introduced the Ryzen 7000 3D processors, including the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the 7950X3D. These chips come five months after the initial Zen 4 chips were launched. Thanks to the improved 3D V-caching technology, they pack significantly more gaming performance.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the cheapest among the three newly launched chips. It is the spiritual successor to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the first processor to pack the new 3D V-caching technology on the market.

The processor must be paired with a capable GPU to ensure maximum performance. The best options that will ensure no performance hiccups are listed in this article.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D can handle most GPUs on the market without performance bottlenecks

The 7800X3D is an interesting chip. It packs as much 3D V-cache as any higher-end processor on the market — 128 MB. In addition, AMD does not allow more than eight of the best cores on a CPU to be used in video games with their latest update.

Thus, the 7950X3D can only utilize half of its total core count. In contrast, the 7800X3D does not pack any more than eight cores. This makes the Ryzen 7 chip a lucrative option for most gamers.

The best graphics cards for the CPU are listed below.

1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($549.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 XT graphics card (Image via PowerColor)
The high-end hardware on the market is specifically designed for 4K gaming. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is no exception. Thus, a 4K capable RX 6800 XT is a good pair for the Zen 4 CPU. This card was launched as a direct competitor to the RTX 3080 from Nvidia. Even almost two and a half years after its release, the card can run most video games in UHD.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Graphics processorNavi 21
Core count3,840
TMUs240
Compute Units (CUs)60
RT cores60
Base clock1,700 MHz
Boost clock2,105 MHz
VRAM16 GB GDDR6
VRAM bus width256 bit
Total board power (TBP)250 W
Price$549+

The GPU has been massively discounted to keep it competitive. Currently, the card can be picked up for just $549, much less than the RTX 3080.

2) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)
Nvidia has made its 80-class GPUs 4K capable since the Pascal lineup. Thus, it is no surprise that the RTX 3080 10 GB is a champ at this resolution. A card is a powerful option for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. When paired in a build, the GPU can pump out a solid 4K gaming experience.

SpecificationRTX 3080
GPUGA102
CUDA Cores / Stream Processors8704
Manufacture Process Technology8nm
Number of transistors28,300 million
Memory Bus Width320 Bit
Memory10GB GDDR6X
Memory bandwidth760.3GB/s
Memory Clock speed19000 Mhz
Clock speed (base/boost)1450MHz / 1710MHz
TDP320W

Currently, the card can be picked up for around $610 on the market. This makes it a solid choice for any sub-$1,500 or sub-$2,000 gaming PC builds with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)
AMD introduced its high-end RDNA 3 cards for high-end gaming without compromises. The RX 7900 XT is the slower among the two cards currently available in the RX 7000 lineup.

The GPU beats the RTX 3090 Ti for most workloads. In addition, the card directly competes with the RTX 4070 Ti, which is $100 cheaper than this Team Red pixel pusher.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Graphics processorNavi 31
Core count5,376
TMUs336
Tensor coresN/A
Compute Units (CUs)84
RT cores84
Base clock1,395 MHz
Boost clock1,695 MHz
VRAM20 GB GDDR6
VRAM bus width320 bit
Total board power (TBP)300 W
Price$849+

It is worth noting that the 7900 XT was initially introduced for $899. However, some cheaper models can be picked up for as low as $849. It is the best sub-$1,000 GPU for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 ($1,199)

The RTX 4080 is a monstrous GPU that delivers sky-high framerates at 4K resolution. The card is among the most expensive and fastest GPUs ever made. On paper, it might look like a step-down from its last-gen equivalent, the RTX 3080 Ti. However, there is an improvement in every aspect.

Nvidia RTX 4080
CUDA core count9,728
Tensor cores304
RT cores76
Base clock2,205 MHz
Boost clock2,505 MHz
VRAM16 GB GDDR6X
VRAM bus width256 bit
Total board power (TBP)320 W

Paired with frame generation technologies and unparalleled ray tracing capabilities, the 4080 is one of the best GPUs to pair with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)
The RTX 4090 is the king of gaming graphics units. No other GPU on the market can touch the level of performance this card is built for. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D will not bottleneck this card. Gamers can enjoy world-class performances with this system.

GPU Name

AD102

CUDA Core Count

16,384

Texture Mapping Units (TMUs)

512

Render Output Units (ROPs)

176

Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count

128

Tensor Core Count

512

Video Memory Size

24 GB

Video Memory Type

GDDR6X

Video Memory Bus Width

384 bit

Base Clock Speed

2235 MHz

Boost Clock Speed

2520 MHz

Memory Clock Speed

1313 MHz

MSRP

$1,599

it is worth noting that the RTX 4090 costs a fortune. The graphics card was introduced for $1,599. However, most models are priced at over $2,000 on leading websites. Thus, gamers need to have deep pockets to be able to afford this card.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a mighty CPU. Thus, gamers will have to invest in a high-end GPU to get the maximum out of this chip. The cards listed above will not disappoint customers.

