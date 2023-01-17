Is the Intel Core i9 9900 worth buying in 2023?

Intel released its powerful Core i9 9900 processor in October 2018. It features 8 cores and 16 threads, making it appropriate for demanding tasks like video editing, gaming, and 3D rendering. However, as we approach 2023, the question arises of whether or not the Intel Core i9 9900 is still worth buying.

There are a few things to consider before buying this CPU, and it’s also important to compare it with the other options available in the market. Here are some of the details that you should know if you're looking to purchase the Core i9 9900.

Will Intel Core i9 9900 meet your demands in 2023?

Specifications

Feature Specification Processor Number i9-9900 Core 8 Thread 16 Base Clock Speed 3.1 GHz Max Clock Speed 4.7 GHz Smart Cache 16 MB Bus Speed 8 GT/s TDP 65W Max Memory Size 64 GB Memory Types DDR4-2666 Max Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s Max PCIe Lanes 16 Instruction Set 64-bit Instruction Set Extensions SSE4.1/4.2, AVX2, AVX-512 Lithography 14nm Max CPU Configuration 1

Although it was released four years ago, and there are many alternatives currently available in the market, the Core i9 9900 continues to be a viable option in 2023.

Performance

It's impossible to ignore how powerful this processor is, with a base clock speed of 3.1GHz and a turbo boost speed of up to 4.7GHz. It also has 16MB of L3 cache, which further improves performance.

Its 8 cores and 16 threads make it a great option to run multiple tasks together at the same time. This one is especially a good pick for heavy users and gamers.

Gaming

Another reason why it is a good option in 2023 is because of its amazing gaming performance. The Intel Core i9 9900 has more than the required power to handle most games in high settings and HD resolution.

Additionally, the Intel Core i9 9900 supports Intel's Hyper-Threading technology, which allows for even better performance in gaming and other demanding tasks.

Price

When it comes to pricing, the Intel i9 9900 is one of the more affordable options in 2023. It's still a high-end processor, however, the price has dropped over the last few years after the release of recent Intel processors.

Additionally, even though newer models such as the Core i9 10900 and the Core i9 11900 have been released, the Core i9 9900 is still a powerful processor that can compete with them in terms of performance. This makes it a more cost-effective option for those on a budget.

Final verdict

Lastly, the Core i9 9900 has been in the market for over four years, and there are no major complaints regarding this processor. This means that it's a well-established processor that has a proven track record of being stable and reliable.

This is a great choice for professionals and power users who like multitasking. Additionally, the Core i9 9900 is compatible with a wide range of motherboards and memory kits, making it easy to find the right components to build a high-performance system.

Personal needs and preferences will determine whether or not you can get the most value out of this processor. This can be a great option for a lot of users, but if you're looking for a processor to work with your RTX 4000 series GPU, you should consider other alternatives. However, if you have a GPU such as the RTX 3070, the Core i9 9900 is good to go.

