You will need the the best SSDs for Steam Deck if you want to play video games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Witcher 3, or GTA 5 on the handheld device. Steam Deck has become immensely popular in the handheld space, with an ever-increasing list of verified games. These titles not only feature high-level graphics but also have massive sizes.

This article lists some of the best SSDs for Steam Deck. They come in a variety of capacities and price points.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the 5 best SSDs for Steam Deck in 2024?

1) WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe SSD - 1TB ($109.99)

WD_BLACK SN770M 1TB NVMe SSD (Image via Amazon)

The WD_BLACK SN770M is one of the best SSDs for Steam Deck, and so is the price. It delivers incredible read/write speeds, thanks to the combination of a fast controller, high-speed BiCS5 NAND Flash, and efficient firmware. Its TLC Flash scales from a 500GB to 2TB capacity, which is great news considering the 2230 form factor.

At 2230, getting large capacity NAND Flash and fast controller is extremely challenging. Hats off to the WD team for this little monster of an SSD.

Pros

Top speeds and exceptional overall performance

2TB of TLC Flash available for 2230

Five years of warranty

Cons

Runs a bit hotter under load

Power consumption is a bit higher comparatively

Quick specs

Specifications Details Speed 5,150/4,900 MB/s Capacities 500GB, 1TB, 2TB NAND Type TLC Endurance 600 TBW for 1TB Warranty 5 years

2) SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe SSD - 1TB ($99.99)

SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe SSD (Image via Amazon)

Sabrent makes some of the best SSDs in the market, and the Rocket 2230 model is no different. It has one of the fastest speeds at 2230 and a high 600 TBW endurance.

Over the years, newer SSDs have come out with better value, but this model still has the same solid performance. It has a 176-layer Micron TLC NAND and scales from 256GB to 2TB.

Pros

TLC NAND Flash

Available in multiple capacities

All-around top performance

Con

Competitor SSDs may provide a slightly better value.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Speed 5,000/4,300 MB/s Capacities 256GB, 512GB, 1TB NAND Type TLC Endurance 600 TBW for 1TB Warranty 5 years

3) INLAND TN446 2230 SSD - 1TB ($86.99)

INLAND 2230 NVMe SSD (Image via Amazon)

The INLAND TN446 SSD is designed for users who are on a budget but don't want to sacrifice the speeds. It delivers speeds that are comparable to the likes of Sabrent Rocket and even WD_Black but at two-thirds the cost. It has the same endurance as the other two entries but has a six-year warranty.

The INLAND TN446 also has a TLC NAND, making it one of the best SSDs for Steam Deck at this price range.

Pros

Provides a long warranty

TLC NAND Flash

High performance

The 512GB model is pretty cheap

Con

Since it's a Micro Center Brand, there's limited availability elsewhere

Quick specs

Specifications Details Speed 4,700/3,700 MB/s Capacities 512GB, 1TB NAND Type TLC Endurance 600 TBW for 1TB Warranty 6 years

4) XPC X740 M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe SSD - 1TB ($79.95)

XPC ‎X740 NVMe 1TB SSD (Image via Amazon)

XPC may not be a well-known name in the industry, but its X740 model offers crazy read/write speeds of 5100/4800 MB/s. This is crazy fast, especially the write speeds. The product even beats the likes of Sabrent. It's single-sided, so it's fully compatible with Steam Deck.

This Gen 4 SSD also has TLC NAND, but its endurance is rated at 400 TBW. That's a sacrifice you will have to make at these prices. However, it's still one of the best SSDs for Steam Deck.

Pros

TLC NAND Flash

Available in 1TB and 2TB variant

R/W speeds at 5100/4800 MB/s

Con

It has 400 TBW endurance

Quick specs

Specifications Details Speed 5,100/4,800 MB/s Capacities 1TB, 2TB NAND Type TLC Endurance 400 TBW for 1TB Warranty 1 year

5) Corsair MP600 Mini M.2 NVMe 2230 SSD - 1TB ($69.99)

Corsair MP600 Mini 1TB NVMe SSD (Image via Amazon)

The Corsair MP600 Mini is the cheapest SSD on this list, but don't let that fool you. It still delivers R/W speeds of 4800/4800 MB/s, which is great especially at this price range. It has the same 600 TBW endurance as higher-priced SSDs and the same five-year warranty. The NAND is TLC, which is certainly better than QLC.

This is one of the best SSDs for Steam Deck under $70.

Pros

TLC NAND Flash

Higher R/W speeds

600 TBW

Great pricing

Con

It's only available in 1TB capacity only

Quick specs

Specifications Details Speed 4,800/4,800 MB/s Capacities 1TB NAND Type TLC Endurance 600 TBW for 1TB Warranty 5 years

It should be noted that SSD prices are at an all-time high due to the significant price increase of Nand Flash.