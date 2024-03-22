You will need the the best SSDs for Steam Deck if you want to play video games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Witcher 3, or GTA 5 on the handheld device. Steam Deck has become immensely popular in the handheld space, with an ever-increasing list of verified games. These titles not only feature high-level graphics but also have massive sizes.
This article lists some of the best SSDs for Steam Deck. They come in a variety of capacities and price points.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
What are the 5 best SSDs for Steam Deck in 2024?
1) WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe SSD - 1TB ($109.99)
The WD_BLACK SN770M is one of the best SSDs for Steam Deck, and so is the price. It delivers incredible read/write speeds, thanks to the combination of a fast controller, high-speed BiCS5 NAND Flash, and efficient firmware. Its TLC Flash scales from a 500GB to 2TB capacity, which is great news considering the 2230 form factor.
At 2230, getting large capacity NAND Flash and fast controller is extremely challenging. Hats off to the WD team for this little monster of an SSD.
Pros
- Top speeds and exceptional overall performance
- 2TB of TLC Flash available for 2230
- Five years of warranty
Cons
- Runs a bit hotter under load
- Power consumption is a bit higher comparatively
Quick specs
2) SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe SSD - 1TB ($99.99)
Sabrent makes some of the best SSDs in the market, and the Rocket 2230 model is no different. It has one of the fastest speeds at 2230 and a high 600 TBW endurance.
Over the years, newer SSDs have come out with better value, but this model still has the same solid performance. It has a 176-layer Micron TLC NAND and scales from 256GB to 2TB.
Pros
- TLC NAND Flash
- Available in multiple capacities
- All-around top performance
Con
- Competitor SSDs may provide a slightly better value.
Quick specs
3) INLAND TN446 2230 SSD - 1TB ($86.99)
The INLAND TN446 SSD is designed for users who are on a budget but don't want to sacrifice the speeds. It delivers speeds that are comparable to the likes of Sabrent Rocket and even WD_Black but at two-thirds the cost. It has the same endurance as the other two entries but has a six-year warranty.
The INLAND TN446 also has a TLC NAND, making it one of the best SSDs for Steam Deck at this price range.
Pros
- Provides a long warranty
- TLC NAND Flash
- High performance
- The 512GB model is pretty cheap
Con
- Since it's a Micro Center Brand, there's limited availability elsewhere
Quick specs
4) XPC X740 M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe SSD - 1TB ($79.95)
XPC may not be a well-known name in the industry, but its X740 model offers crazy read/write speeds of 5100/4800 MB/s. This is crazy fast, especially the write speeds. The product even beats the likes of Sabrent. It's single-sided, so it's fully compatible with Steam Deck.
This Gen 4 SSD also has TLC NAND, but its endurance is rated at 400 TBW. That's a sacrifice you will have to make at these prices. However, it's still one of the best SSDs for Steam Deck.
Pros
- TLC NAND Flash
- Available in 1TB and 2TB variant
- R/W speeds at 5100/4800 MB/s
Con
- It has 400 TBW endurance
Quick specs
5) Corsair MP600 Mini M.2 NVMe 2230 SSD - 1TB ($69.99)
The Corsair MP600 Mini is the cheapest SSD on this list, but don't let that fool you. It still delivers R/W speeds of 4800/4800 MB/s, which is great especially at this price range. It has the same 600 TBW endurance as higher-priced SSDs and the same five-year warranty. The NAND is TLC, which is certainly better than QLC.
This is one of the best SSDs for Steam Deck under $70.
Pros
- TLC NAND Flash
- Higher R/W speeds
- 600 TBW
- Great pricing
Con
- It's only available in 1TB capacity only
Quick specs
It should be noted that SSD prices are at an all-time high due to the significant price increase of Nand Flash.