5 best upcoming gaming phones in 2024

The competition for the best gaming phone continues to heat up. Companies now consider gaming an essential aspect of smartphone usage, resulting in devices like the ASUS ROG Phone series. These phones have great processing power, responsive displays, and innovative features like touch-sensitive triggers to deliver a great mobile gaming experience.

In this article, we look at some of 2024's upcoming phones that provide a great gaming experience.

Note: The article is speculative and mostly based on rumors and leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

5 gaming phones in 2024 to keep an eye on

1) iPhone 16 series

iPhone brings console titles right to handheld (Image via Apple)

Apple is constantly pushing the boundaries of mobile performance with its custom A-series processors. The year 2023 saw AAA-quality titles like Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding released on the iPhone 15 Pro. This time around, we can expect the tech giant to continue that trend and introduce even more console-quality experiences on the iPhone 16 series.

The iPhone 16 is rumored to feature an A18 Bionic chip to provide an even better graphic performance. Additionally, Apple's tight integration of hardware and software has popularized the iPhone as a great gaming device.

2) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Z Fold's large inner display makes it an ideal gaming phone (Image via Samsung)

Samsung is expected to continue its folding phone revolution this year with its Galaxy Z Fold 6. While not a gaming phone on paper, its unique form factor has proven to provide a game-changing handheld experience. The bigger unfolded display offers a large tablet-like experience, ideal for RPGs like Genshin Impact.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also expected to receive a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 16GB RAM variant to ensure smooth performance even in demanding titles.

3) OnePlus Open 2

OnePlus Open is a great gaming phone thanks to its software and hardware optimizations (Image via OnePlus)

The 2023 OnePlus Open received positive reviews from gamers and reviewers for its displays, powerful processor, and great multitasking capabilities. OnePlus is expected to continue the trend and launch the Open 2 with top-tier specs like Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, improved display, and at least 16GB of RAM for great gaming and day-to-day performance.

While little is known about OnePlus Open 2, it can be said that the phone will be a powerhouse just like its predecessor.

4) Nothing Phone 3

Nothing's unique design aesthetics and powerful performance make it an interesting device for enthusiasts and gamers (Image via Nothing)

The Nothing Phone series has attracted a lot of attention due to its unique design and competitive pricing. Last year’s Nothing Phone 2 provided an excellent balance of performance, design, and user experience.

While the details for Nothing Phone 3 are scarce, we can expect it to feature a Snapdragon 8 series processor with 12GB RAM, just like its predecessor. The phone's unique transparent design and potentially competitive price make it a compelling option for gamers.

5) Motorola Moto Edge 50 Pro

The Moto Edge series is popular for great performance and clean user experience at a budget-friendly price (Image via Motorola)

Motorola has made a comeback in the mid-premium segment with its Edge series devices. While not equipped with the latest and greatest processors, these are known to offer amazing value for their price.

Moto Edge 50 Pro has been confirmed to launch with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 to ensure great gaming performance for its price. The Edge 50 Pro is also confirmed to come with a 1.5K 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate to ensure a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

These are just a few of the exciting gaming phones expected to launch in 2024. Stay updated with Sportskeeda Gaming Tech as we cover these devices as soon as they hit the market.