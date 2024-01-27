8 best games like Genshin Impact in 2024

There are many titles to try if you want to play games like Genshin Impact. Hoyoverse's open-world adventure took the world by storm when it was released in 2020 and is still one of the top-earning gacha titles in the market. Genshin Impact's popularity can be attributed to its unique combat system, beautiful cel-shaded open world, interesting characters, and quests the travelers partake in during their journey throughout Teyvat.

When discussing games like Genshin Impact, some people think of titles emphasizing exploration, gacha mechanics, and character building, while others think of narrative-driven RPGs where players can spend hundreds of hours immersed in the environment.

This article will provide you with similar titles across all the aforementioned categories if you wish to experience games like Genshin Impact.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

8 games like Genshin Impact for you to play

1) Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail will soon embark on its next chapter across the planet of Penacony (Image via Hoyoverse)

If you're seeking games similar to Genshin Impact, consider playing its younger sibling, Honkai Star Rail. Created by the same developer, Star Rail is similar to Genshin in its core mechanics of pulling characters from gacha and then building them. Much like its older sibling, Star Rail also takes you across a plethora of landscapes throughout your journey.

Star Rail has an old-school turn-based combat system, whereas Genshin Impact utilizes real-time battle. The game isn't as open-world as its forerunner, but it contains enough content, including a roguelike game mode, to entertain you for hours. Hoyoverse has also revealed the upcoming chapter of Penacony in Honkai Star Rail, which will bring even more content to the game.

2) Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal is one of the most popular JRPGs (Image via Atlus)

Persona 5 Royal is a great choice for those looking for anime-inspired video games and want to delve into the JRPG (Japanese role-playing game) category. Taking place in Tokyo, you play an unnamed teen (Ren Amamiya in the anime adaptation) who is falsely accused of assault and thus has to leave his town. Here, you will discover the power hidden within you and form the Phantom Thieves alongside your friends to challenge society's corrupted laws.

Persona 5 Royal combines a slice-of-life story with a superhero one. The core set of characters can use special powers called Persona and travel to an alternate reality called Metaverse. In this dimension, you will fight various monsters created by society's evil norms and explore dungeons to correct corrupted individuals. If you love the anime-inspired art style of Hoyoverse's open-world title, this is one of the games like Genshin Impact that you should check out.

3) Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise's action-focused combat and cel-shaded art choice are similar to many games like Genshin Impact (Image via Bandai Namco)

Bandai Namco's long-running series might seem unfamiliar to JRPG newcomers. Aside from a well-written plot and a rich cast of characters, Arise boasts one of the most beautiful art styles and incredible real-time fighting. This is one of the many games like Genshin Impact, which you might fall in love with.

Arise takes place in a fantasy world torn apart by class superiority, with the core cast of characters from opposite factions joining forces to forge an unbreakable tie of friendship and love. The game also explores themes of loneliness, grief, forgiveness, and maturity, making it one of the titles you must play.

4) Punishing: Gray Raven

Punishing Gray Raven provides a challenging experience (Image via Kuro)

You may have heard about Wuthering Waves, an upcoming open-world gacha game similar to Genshin Impact. The title's developer also created one of the best action-oriented hack-and-slash games for mobile devices, called Punishing Gray Raven, which received a PC port in 2023. This game takes its inspiration from Nier Automata, as both titles explore deep and mature philosophical concepts of what makes one human.

Gray Raven takes place in an alternate future in which humans have lost control of Earth due to an accident that turned the machines against them. To combat this threat and recover control of their home world, they created advanced artificial humanoids known as Constructs. You are the commander of one such squad, and you will encounter many challenges as you go through the game's chapters.

5) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda is one of the oldest RPG franchises (Image via Nintendo)

Considering Tears of the Kingdom among games like Genshin Impact is considered heresy as the former is a sequel to Nintendo's 2017 masterpiece, Breath of the Wild. Nevertheless, if you are looking for a grand adventure across an unknown landscape, Nintendo Switch's 2023 exclusive title, Tears of the Kingdom, should be the game you play.

With Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo succeeded in providing gamers with a familiar yet unique open environment. The game aims to ensure that each place differs drastically from what was available in Breath of the Wild. The developer made the world feel fresh by altering the structural framework of a region and introducing new gameplay elements to a specific area. This includes various new dungeons and puzzles and the floating explorable islands above Hyrule.

6) Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Dragon Quest's artist is Akira Toriyama, who is also known for the famous Dragon Ball franchise (Image via Square Enix)

Among the many games like Genshin Impact, Dragon Quest 11 is a must-play. This RPG title represents the story of a hero who goes on a mission to preserve the realm of Eldrea while being labeled a threat by the king's armies. This immensely deep plot features a brilliant group of characters who assist the protagonist in their mission to save the planet.

Dragon Quest 11, like many other JRPGs, will challenge your understanding as you proceed through its stages and the complexity increases. If you enjoy classic turn-based fighting, difficult dungeons, and a well-written adventure plotline, this game may suit you.

7) Final Fantasy XIV Online

FF XIV is one of the biggest MMO titles in the market (Image via Square Enix)

While Genshin Impact is not an MMO, it still allows you to explore the vast region of Teyvat alongside your friends and challenge the various bosses waiting across the world. Square Enix's massively multiplayer online RPG Final Fantasy XIV takes you on an adventure across a mysterious planet as is the norm for the franchise.

From exploring the various parts of the Hydaelyn to fighting challenging foes alongside other players and taking part in epic quests, Final Fantasy XIV is one of the games like Genshin Impact which you need to play. The title receives frequent updates and expansions, which add fresh content and areas to the already enormous world.

8) Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd is one of the many games like Genshin Impact (Image via Hoyoverse)

While Genshin Impact made Hoyoverse a global phenomenon, it was Honkai Impact 3rd that helped the company stand among the popular mobile titles. The title is also available on PC via Steam and its independent launcher. If you are searching for games like Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd is a must-play.

Honkai Impact 3rd is a hack-and-slash title and is the predecessor of Genshin Impact. Players control a team of three characters and must defeat various enemies within a time limit. Given the game has been running for eight years, it also features a variety of content, including some open-world chapter segments. This game is a gacha title, just like Star Rail and Genshin, and players can obtain characters called Valkyries by spending their in-game currency on the banners.

This concludes the list for video games like Genshin Impact. For more content related to Hoyoverse titles, you can check out the following articles.

