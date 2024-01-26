Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove 2024 start date and reward in The First Hunt for Genesis

Final Fantasy 14's Moogle Treasure Trove has undergone significant changes in 2024. In this iteration, the event spans various activities and challenges, each with specific objectives, rewarding you with a special currency. This offers a wider range of gameplay experiences and breaks away from the monotony of grinding.

The rewarded currency, which comes in the form of mysterious Allagan relics, is eagerly sought after by wandering moogles and can be traded for desired items. You can obtain various unique goodies and items that may have been previously available for a limited time.

This article lists all Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove rewards, along with a guide on how to participate in this event.

Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove 2024 start date and end date

Final Fantasy 14's Moogle Treasure Trove will begin on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 8:00 am GMT/7:00 pm AEDT. It will be available for the entire month of February and end on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 2:59 pm GMT/March 12, 2024 at 1:59 am AEDT.

To participate in the event, you must open the Mogpendium and complete the listed objectives for The First Hunt for Genesis. These are categorized into the following types:

Standard Objective: This can be completed repeatedly to acquire the special currency and often feature duties marked by a moogle icon in the Duty Finder. You can also acquire the currency from GATEs and ocean fishing routes.

Note that The Second Hunt for Genesis will be available at a later date.

Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove reward

Players can acquire various items during the Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove event (Image via Square Enix)

Completing the various objectives and challenges during Moogle Treasure Trove will reward you with the "Irregular Tomestone of Genesis I" currency. While these are automatically added to your inventory for completing Standard Objectives, the weeklies and the challenges require you to claim them directly from the Mogpendium.

You can trade the Irregular Tomestones with the Itinerant Moogles at the following locations:

Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 9.4, Y: 11.6)

New Gridania (X: 12.4, Y: 12.1)

Ul'dah, Steps of Nald (X: 9.6, Y: 9.1)

Here are the tradeable items for Irregular Tomestones:

Mameshiba Neckerchief: 100

100 Antelope Doe Horn: 50

50 Titania Barding: 50

50 Modern Aesthetics - Modern Legend: 50

50 Yukinko Snowflake: 50

50 Dhalmel Whistle: 30

30 Ultima Horns: 30

30 Decisions (Omega) Orchestrion Roll: 30

30 Twilight over Thanalan Orchestrion Roll: 30

30 Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x 2: 30

30 Bomb Palanquin Horn: 30

30 Boreas Whistle: 30

30 Legendary Kamuy Fife: 30

30 MGP Platinum Card: 30

30 Back Bar: 20

20 Pixie Apple Basket: 20

20 Bar Rack: 20

20 Late Allagan Armor of Fending: 15

15 Late Allagan Armor of Maiming: 15

15 Late Allagan Armor of Striking: 15

15 Deepeye Card: 10

10 Archaeornis Card: 10

10 Stormblood Gilgamesh Card: 7

7 Titania Card: 7

7 Little Leannan: 7

7 Griffin Hatchling: 7

7 Indomitable Orchestrion Roll: 7

7 Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10: 1

