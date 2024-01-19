Tribal Alliance Quests in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker are back after completely skipping the Shadowbringers expansion. It takes a great deal of time to unlock these special epilogue quests in Square Enix’s hit MMO, but if you’ve been keeping up with your dailies, as soon as update 6.55 part 2 hits, you can get started on these. There’s no combat involved, so it doesn’t matter what class you’re playing as, but you do have to have completed several tasks first.

We’ll go over what you need to do first if you want to unlock and complete Tribal Alliance Quests in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker and what the quests entail. Fear not; it’s all quite easy, and the majority of it involves watching cute cutscenes of the various factions you’ve helped all expansion.

Requirements to unlock Tribal Alliance Quests in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker

Make sure you've done all your dailies! (Image via Square Enix)

Allied Tribes are an important part of Tribal Alliance Quests in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker, much like they will be in the coming Dawntrail expansion. Allied Tribes give players daily quests to complete, for both combat, crafting, and gathering jobs. Doing these isn’t required, but it’s a great source of experience points, crafting materials, and cool mounts/minions.

If you want to wrap up your Tribal Alliance Quests in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker, you need to have a few objectives complete first, such as having all factions from this expansion at “Bloodsworn” rank:

Quest: The Hippo Riders (Update 6.15)

Quest: Life, the Universe, and Coffee Beans (6.25)

Quest: Dreams Come True (6.35)

Disciple of War or Magic Level 90

How to complete Tribal Alliance Quests in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker

Once you've met the requirements, it's time to talk to the Loporrits (Image via Square Enix)

Having met these conditions, you’ll unlock the quest Dinner and a Show at Ultima Thule (27.5, 24.5). Speak to Jammingway, and he’ll set you on a path to speak to a few NPCs throughout your time working with the Allied Tribes. This first quest for the Tribal Alliance Quests in Final Fantasy 14 will see you chat with N-7000, as well as returning to chat with the Lopporrits on the Moon.

The next step will be to head back to The Great Work and visit the Arkasodara NPC Trna. You’ll have to convince her to take part in the group’s shenanigans, however. You can’t really get these wrong - if you make the wrong choice, you can go again. Select these:

Don’t you live for excitement?

Acala’s worried about you, you know.

I recall a heartwarming lesson …

After a little more conversation, you’ll wrap up Dinner and a Show and begin the final Tribal Alliance Quest in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker: A Dream Worth Chasing. You’ll return to Ultima Thule and have another chat with N-7000 and then the Loporrits and Arkasodara in this zone.

Get ready to race! (Image via Square Enix)

You’ll be participating in a fantastic race, but it’s all cutscenes. Make sure you block out enough time to watch these in FF14 because they do take a bit of time. Successfully completing the cutscenes and returning to N-7000 will wrap up this quest and give you two rewards.

The first is The Hyper Hustle Trophy for your home, and the second is a cute emote: The Lop Hop! It also sets your reputation with all three factions to “Allied,” noting that you’ve completed the Tribal Alliance Quest in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker.

2024 promises to be a massive year for FF14 as well. Xbox players will finally get access to the game, the huge Dawntrail expansion is coming, and so much more.