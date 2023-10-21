All Beast Tribes revealed for Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail so far

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will receive a collection of new beast tribes to befriend and aid as you explore the New World. As time goes on, we’ll gain more information about these races, and we’ll continue to update this as we usually do. Between the first two Fan Fest events, two tribes were revealed, and so it’s likely that Fan Fest Tokyo will do something similar.

With that in mind, we’ll provide you with every detail we know about the Beast Tribes of Final Fantasy 14 as the information comes to light from the developers. This upcoming expansion will likely follow the trend of Endwalker and previous expansions, giving three tribes to interact with throughout the various updates that come to the game.

Some of this information might be sparse for now, but we’ll share it with you as we find it. Here’s what we know at this time.

Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest Vegas reveals PeluPelu beast tribe

FFX and X-2 fans may recognize these bird-masked merchants (Image via Square Enix)

While at Fan Fest Vegas, we learned about the first of the factions coming to Final Fantasy 14: The Pelupelu. A group native to the Tural continent where FF14 Dawntrail will take place, they are master merchants. They’re seldom seen without their trademark bird masks and are in Orqopacha, though their actual role is unknown at this time.

Since they are known to be master craftsmen of coffee and tea, it is possible that the Pelupelu beast tribe is this expansion’s crafting tribe. That would fit nicely with what we know about the second tribe.

The Pelupelu of Final Fantasy 14 also resembles a group of merchants from Final Fantasy X, but it is unknown if this is the same group or merely a tribute to the faction from that title.

Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest London unveils Moblin beast tribe

Similar to the game's Goblins, Moblins are just as clever and useful to have around (Image via Square Enix)

During FF14 Fan Fest London, the second of the beast tribes was revealed, and they’re connected to the familiar Goblin race. Known as Moblins, they’re an offshoot of the original race with similar looks and masks.

Unlike the Pelupelu, Final Fantasy 14’s Moblins have a very clear role in the grand scheme of the expansion. They’re a crafting group that can procure any material, no matter how rare. This means they will help crafters in FF14 looking to make amazing new pieces of gear.

As Final Fantasy Fan Fest Tokyo takes place in January 2024, this is probably where we will find out the final Beast Tribe for FF14 Dawntrail. Around that same time, players will begin testing the game on Xbox consoles.