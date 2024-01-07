Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest Tokyo highlights: New jobs, upcoming content, and more

The Tokyo Fan Fest for Final Fantasy 14 is currently ongoing at Tokyo Dome, Japan. Programs like The Primals concert, Cosplay Show, and more are yet to take place for the fans to enjoy and the in-person attendees to experience. However, the most anticipated showcase of this event, the Keynote, hosted by the Game Director, Naoki Yoshida, took place earlier today.

This Keynote was the main draw for fans around the world, revealing numerous exciting details about the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail. While no released date was revealed, Yoshida assured fans that it will launch without any delays sometime in Summer 2024.

This article will list all the major announcements and reveals in Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest Tokyo.

All major highlights of Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest Tokyo

Pictomancer Job

The Pictomancer is one of the jobs revealed for the Dawntrail expansion, with Viper being the other one that was previously announced at the Final Fantasy 14 London Fan Fest. This job assumes the role of a ranged caster that utilizes mixed aether to render imaginary creatures, weapons, and landscapes into reality.

While most of its abilities require casting time, it overcomes this caveat during challenging moments by utilizing a few instant-cast abilities and spells. Unlike the Red Mage or Summoner, this job doesn't possess a resurrection ability; rather, it serves as a hybrid between support roles and the Black Mage.

Here is a little synopsis of the Pictomancer in Final Fantasy 14:

Role: Magical Ranged DPS

Magical Ranged DPS Weapon: Brush

Brush Required Class: None

None Starting Level: 80

80 Starting Location: Gridania

New city - Solution Nine

While all the locations shown previously were in rural landscapes, glimpses of a cyberpunk-type cityscape were shown at Fan Fest Tokyo. It was constructed by a completely different civilization than the ones players have encountered so far. The mystery surrounding this new city, Solution Nine, is for players to uncover in this new expansion.

New allied tribes

Hanu Hanu is the new allied tribe in the Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail expansion, including a diverse population of Mamool Ja. As Moblins were one of the other beast tribes introduced in the London Fan Fest that specialized in gathering materials, Hanu Hanu may be one of the combat tribes of this new expansion.

Upcoming content and features

The following is the list of upcoming content and features that were revealed during the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest Tokyo's Keynote:

Level cap increase from 90 to 100

Core Battle Content: FATEs, The Hunt, Treasure Hunts, Quest-synched sidequests

FATEs, The Hunt, Treasure Hunts, Quest-synched sidequests New Dungeons

Duty Support Update: Krile

Krile New Gear and Recipes

Expansive new lifestyle content

Cosmic Exploration: This can be done while playing solo or with other players

This can be done while playing solo or with other players Alliance Raid: Echoes of Vana'diel

Echoes of Vana'diel New Eight-Player Raid: The Arcadion

The Arcadion New Ultimate Raid: Futures Rewritten (Patch 7.1)

Futures Rewritten (Patch 7.1) Field Operations

Limited Job: Beastmaster

Beastmaster First Graphical Update

Free trial expanded to include Stormblood expansion

Final Fantasy 14 collab with Final Fantasy 16: The Path Infernal, planned for early April

The Path Infernal, planned for early April Female Hrothgar

Ongoing content update

Blue Mage update

Inconceivably Further Hilibrand Adventure

New plans for Deep Dungeons

Gold Saucer Update

PvP update

New Variant Dungeons

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Final Fantasy 14.