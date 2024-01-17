Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.55 official notes: What to expect from final Endwalker patch

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.55 is the last update for Endwalker expansion. It introduces a new trial, tribal alliance quests, the continuation of Tataru's Grand Endeavor, the final form of relic weapons, and the latest installment of fan-favorite Hilibrand Adventures. Besides tying up the loose ends of various quest chains, it also serves as a prologue to the Dawnbreaker expansion. This expansion will be released in the summer of 2024, according to the developer at Fan Fest Tokyo.

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.55 official notes (January 16)

1) New main scenario quests have been added

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.55 will introduce the prologue to the Dawnbreaker expansion (Image via Square Enix)

When One Door Closes...

Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Radz-at-Han (X:4.4 Y:9.8)

Varshahn

Players must first complete the main scenario quest, "Growing Light."

2) New side story quests have been added

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures

Of Duplicity and Duplication

Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Radz-at-Han (X:11.4 Y:11.5)

Delion

Players must first complete the side story quest "Not from Around Here."

Gentlemen at Heart

Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Players must first complete the side story quest "Of Duplicity and Duplication."

Manderville Weapons

Resonating with Perfection

Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Radz-at-Han (X:12.0 Y:7.1)

Gerolt

Players must first complete the side story quests "Gentlemen at Heart" and "A Spirited Reforging."

Tataru's Grand Endeavor

Treasured Bonds

Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Old Sharlayan (X:11.8 Y:9.8)

Mehdjina

Players must first complete the main scenario quest "Growing Light" as well as the side story quests "Soaring Profits," "An Auspicious Opportunity," and "Forever in Our Hearts."

Island Sanctuary

Where Worries Melt Away

Level 1

Unnamed Island (X:12.4 Y:28.7)

Curious Courier

Players must first complete the main story quest "Growing Light" as well as the side story quest "The Sweetest Thing."

3) New tribal alliance quests have been added in Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.55

New tribal alliance quests in Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.55 (Image via Square Enix)

Dinner and a Show

Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Ultima Thule (X:27.5 Y:24.5)

Jammingway

Players must first complete the tribal quests "The Hippo Riders," "Life, the Universe, and Coffee Beans," and "Dreams Come True."

4) New chapters have been added to New Game+

The final quest of each chapter must be completed before it can be unlocked.

Main Scenario Quests

Endwalker - Part 3

Endwalker - Part 4

To unlock Endwalker - Part 3 in New Game+, players must complete the final quest of Endwalker - Part 4.

Side Story Quests

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures

Tataru's Grand Endeavor

5) Housing

New furnishings have been added.

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

6) The Manderville Gold Saucer

New prizes are available for purchase using MGP.

New Triple Triad cards have been added.

7) Miscellaneous

Players will now receive a pop-up message when an island sanctuary construction or renovation is completed.

Thaleia has been added as an objective in Wondrous Tails.

New emotes have been added.

8) Battle System

A new trial has been added.

The drop rate for the Lynx of Abyssal Grief Flute has been increased.

The drop rate for the Lynx of Fallen Shadow Flute has been further increased.

The Gilded Araya has been added to Duty Roulette: Trials.

The Gilded Araya has been added to Duty Roulette: Mentor.

Adjustments have been made to PvP actions.

9) The Gilded Araya

Level Requirement: Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Item Level Requirement: Average item level 625 or above

Average item level 625 or above Party Size: Eight players

Eight players Time Limit: 60 minutes

60 minutes Players must first complete the side story quest "Of Duplicity and Duplication."

10) Resolved Issues in patch 6.55

The following issues have been addressed:

An issue during the main scenario quest "Growing Light" wherein a portion of cutscene graphics did not display correctly.

An issue during the alliance raid Thaleia wherein the Dropsy status effect would not expire under certain circumstances.

An issue during the second boss battle of Another Aloalo Island wherein incapacitated players who are revived at certain points in the battle are incorrectly marked with an icon over their heads.

An issue in the new Crystalline Conflict arena, the Red Sands, wherein the camera would function incorrectly within close proximity of certain objects.

An issue in the new Crystalline Conflict arena, the Red Sands, wherein line of sight for certain objects was set incorrectly.

An issue wherein the graphical effects of the reaper's arm Exquisite Avatar's Scythe would not display correctly.

An issue with the wall-mounted portrait of The Traders wherein a mark on Nald'thal's face was positioned incorrectly.

An issue with the Cloud Nine framer's kit wherein the acquired frames would not display correctly.

An issue with the Glamour Dresser wherein opening the Armoire while editing a plate would cause the resulting window to appear in the wrong position.

Other minor text issues.

Various other issues have also been addressed.

11) Known Issues

An issue regarding two furnishings added in Patch 6.55, Imitation Magitek Repair Station (Floor Unit) and Imitation Magitek Repair Station (Wall Unit), wherein some graphics and animations do not display correctly.

An issue regarding a mount added in Patch 6.55, the UFO, wherein sound effects do not play correctly during transit.

