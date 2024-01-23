Genshin Impact 4.4 events schedule and rewards

Genshin Impact 4.4 and its new content will be heavily centered around Liyue Harbor and its new region, Chenyu Vale. Unlike the current 4.3 filler patch, players will have tons of new events to enjoy and exciting rewards to collect. Let's not forget the upcoming update will also mark the return of the Lantern Rite event commemorating Chinese New Year.

Here is a quick overview of all Genshin Impact 4.4 events:

Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze (Lantern Rite)

Receiver of Friends From Afar

Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain

Triumphant Frenzy

Overflowing Mastery

This article will cover more details about these events, including the gameplay mechanics and in-game rewards.

1) Lantern Rite

Lantern Rite rewards preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Date: February 1 - February 19, 2024

The first Genshin Impact 4.4 event is Liyue's flagship event, Lantern Rite. This year's annual event will feature three new game modes for players.

Here is a quick overview of these events:

Paper Shadows A-Foraging: Puzzle event

Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices: Co-op event

Iridescent Cloud-Striding: Time Trial challenge

Participating and completing various event challenges will reward you with event currency and other in-game resources.

You can find them in the event exchange shop for exciting rewards such as:

Crown of Insight

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Enhancement Material

Talent Books

Do note that collecting enough event currency will also allow you to claim Xingqiu's new skin outfit, "Bamboo Rain." This is an exclusive 4-star outfit that can be claimed for free during the Genshin Impact 4.4 event and will be available in the character outfit shop later on.

You can also collect a free Liyue 4-star character of your choice if you collect enough Festive Fever.

2) Receiver of Friends From Afar

Act as temporary stand-in chef for the injured Smiley Yanxiao (Image via HoYoverse)

Date: Yet to be announced

Here is a quick overview of all the rewards you can obtain in this Genshin Impact 4.4 event:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Enhancement Materials

You must work at Wangshu Inn and properly time your cutting, mixing, and cooking process to make delicious food. You will have to decorate your plate to cater to your guests' tastes and preferences.

3) Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain

Infiltrate Hilichurl camps to investigate (Image via HoYoverse)

Date: Yet to be announced

The rewards in this Genshin Impact 4.4 event are as follows:

Primogems

Hero's Wits

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Weapon Enhancement Materials

Infiltrate Hilichurl camps to investigate mysterious statues that have recently appeared in Dadaupa Gorge. To sneak in, use the Eye of Upano to attach yourself to Hilichurls and Anemo Slimes. Make sure to avoid Samachurls, as they can see through your disguise.

After Investigating the mysterious statues, you can enter a deep domain where you fight against an unusually large Samachurl.

4) Triumphant Frenzy

Combat event (Image via HoYoverse)

Date: Yet to be announced

Here is a quick overview of rewards:

Primogems

Hero's Wits

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ores

This is a combat event where each challenge stage will have four rounds of battle. Each challenge will also have its own Rolling Resolve mechanism, which offers different buffs based on the party's total resolve. Each character starts with two Resolve and will lose one every time they participate in a round.

5) Overflowing Mastery

Use Original Resin and collect double the rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Date: Yet to be announced

Overflowing Mastery, a recurring event that most players are likely familiar with, is the last event in the line. During this Genshin Impact 4.4 event duration, players can use original resin to farm Talent domains to get twice the rewards. You can use this double reward function thrice every day until the event ends.

