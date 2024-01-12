Best characters to team with Gaming in Genshin Impact

The new 4-star character, Gaming, has now been released in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update. He wields the Pyro element and uses a Claymore as his weapon of choice. He is a main DPS, who deals damage by performing Plunge attacks via his Elemental Skill. Furthermore, his Elemental Burst allows him to enter the Wushou state, which provides several benefits.

Fans who are planning to obtain this brand-new character may be curious about his viable team compositions. While there are several in-game units that can provide support to Gaming, some pair better than others.

Therefore, this article will mention the best characters players can use with Gaming in Genshin Impact.

Best characters to pair with Gaming in Genshin Impact

Gaming is a brand-new 4-star Liyue character, who has made his debut in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update. He is currently featured on the first half banners of the patch.

Previously known as Lion-boy, there is a lot of hype surrounding this new 4-star main DPS. In order to maximize his damage potential, the next section covers the best support characters for Gaming.

Furina

Furina's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hydro Archon, Furina, is undoubtedly the best character to pair with Gaming. Given that the latter is capable of losing and recovering HP, he can make good use of the buffs provided by the former.

Furina can apply Hydro off-field, allowing players to trigger the Vaporize reaction by performing Pyro attacks with Gaming. As one of the strongest elemental reactions in-game, this duo can produce a lot of damage together.

Xianyun

Xianyun's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Xianyun, aka Cloud Retainer, is a new 5-star character who is currently featured in the first half of Genshin Impact's version 4.4. She is primarily an Anemo support for units who rely on Plunge attacks. Since that is Gaming's main shtick, it is no surprise that his teams will benefit from Xianyun.

Fans who are going to pull for this 4-star DPS are recommended to do so on Xianyun's banner, providing them an opportunity to snag the latter if they're lucky.

Bennett

Bennett's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett is arguably the strongest support character in the entire game. He is a must-have in any team that has an attack-scaling DPS. Therefore, it is a no-brainer to use him as a support for Gaming. The former can be used to buff the latter's attack stat, while also providing healing to the team.

Furthermore, given that both of them are Pyro units, they can trigger the Pyro resonance, which can provide an additional 25% attack.

Kazuha

Kazuha's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaedehara Kazuha is one of those units that is considered to be a staple in Genshin Impact's meta. He is an Anemo unit that can buff elemental damage after triggering the Swirl reaction. Further, he can group enemies, which offers excellent crown control against mobs.

Moreover, Kazuha is also capable of making use of the Viridescent Venerer artifact set, allowing him to decrease enemies' elemental RES. All of these aspects make him one of the best characters to pair with Gaming.

