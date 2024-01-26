The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream has concluded, and HoYoverse showed glimpses of what's coming to the game in the upcoming update. From new characters to new features, a lot is on the table for HoYoverse's space RPG. The Special Program, which was hosted by the chairman of HoYoverse, Liu "Dawei" Wei, featured many exciting content that will be added to the game with version 2.0

This article summarizes everything that was revealed during the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream: Upcoming event warps and featured characters

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream showcased the second limited Nihility and Harmony 5-star characters, Black Swan and Sparkle, alongside the new 4-star Destruction character Misha. Besides that, two familiar faces will also receive a rerun banner during Phases 1 and 2 of the upcoming patch.

Here are all the warp banners for Phase 1 of the 2.0 update:

Black Swan is the first 5-star (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase 1 debut banner: Black Swan

Black Swan Phase 1 rerun banner: Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Here is the lineup for Phase 2 of version 2.0:

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream revealed Sparkle as the second 5-star (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase 2 debut banner: Sparkle

Sparkle Phase 2 rerun banner: Jing Yuan

Details of the 4-star characters were not unveiled during the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream, except that Misha will be included in Phase 1. All the 5-star characters will also receive event warps for their signature Lightcones.

Upcoming events in version 2.0

Penacony is heavily inspired by the Jazz music age (Image via HoYoverse)

The first big quest, which was revealed during the Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 live stream, will be the Trailblaze mission, Long Day's Journey into the Night. Penacony is the land of Dreams, and this concept will play a big role in the questline of this beautiful city.

The first and the main event is called Hanu's Prison Break. This event will see the Trailblazers using the Dreamscape ability to escape from a prison, and will give a free 4-star selector containing the following characters:

Guinaifen

Asta

Sampo

Yukong

Other events in this patch are:

Dream Chaser Bulletin

Dreamjolt TV

Penacony Food Fest

Additional quality-of-life improvement and other features which will be implemented in version 2.0

The Penacony Trailblaze mission will take you to the land of Dreams. (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 2.0 livestream showcased many new things, which will be included in the upcoming update. Here is a list of all the features which were revealed during the Special Program:

Trailblaze mission: Long Day's Journey into the Night.

Stellaron Hunter Sam will most likely become one of the many bosses in the game.

New enemies, including Trashcan warriors.

New Dreamwalker feature, which will allow you to walk on walls and roofs.

New sets of puzzles.

Relic Sets: Pioneer Diver of Dead Water and Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations.

New Lightcones in the Forgotten Hall Shop.

QoL improvements include allowing you to put up more characters as Support.

20x Golden Star Rail Tickets.

Companion missions for Black Swan and Sparkle.

New mechanic: Clockie's offering. You can exchange points to redeem various rewards.

New Calyx which will give you ascension materials.

New stagnant shadows.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream redemption codes

The various QoL changes that will be added to the game (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream also provided redemption codes, which will give players Stellar Jades and other in-game rewards.

TT9S28LK4QHP - 100 Stellar Jade

100 Stellar Jade EA8BKR4JL93T - 100 Stellar Jade

100 Stellar Jade LTQA2Q5249KF - 100 Stellar Jade

