Sparkle is an upcoming 5-star Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. She is on the Path of Harmony and provides various buffs to her party members. According to a recent post on X (formerly on Twitter) by @DailyHanabi, all of her ascension materials have been revealed. As she will be released along with the Penacony region, many of her materials cannot be obtained in the current version.

This article discusses the X post and details Sparkle’s ascension materials.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

What are Sparkle’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?

The materials that Trailblazers will need to fully level up Sparkle are:

308K Credits

15x Tatters of Thought

15x Fragments of Impression

15x Shards of Desires

65x Dream Flamer

The amount of materials that players will need for each ascension level, including Credits, are:

Level 20

4,000 Credits

5x Tatters of Thought

Level 30

8,000 Credits

5x Tatters of Thought

Level 40

16,000 Credits

6x Fragments of Impression

3x Dream Flamer

Level 50

40,000 Credits

9x Fragments of Impression

7x Dream Flamer

Level 60

80,000 Credits

6x Shards of Desires

20x Dream Flamer

Level 70

160,000 Credits

9x Shards of Desires

35x Dream Flamer

At the time of writing this article, there is no information regarding the sources of Sparkle’s ascension materials: Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Shards of Desires, and Dream Flamer. Readers can expect their reveal during the Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 Special Program livestream.

What are Sparkle’s Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail?

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster can be obtained from the Echo of War located in Seclusion Zone (Image Via HoYoverse)

Most Honkai Star Rail players know it is not enough to only ascend the character as most of their potential is locked behind the Traces. Therefore, the materials Trailblazers need to fully level up her Traces are detailed in the following section:

Three million Credits

Firmament Note - 18x

Celestial Section - 69x

Heavenly Melody - 139x

Tatters of Thought - 41x

Fragments of Impression - 56x

Shards of Desires - 58x

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster - 12x

Tracks of Destiny - 8x

The Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody can be obtained from the Calyx: The Reverie located in the Dreamscape city of Penacony.

The advanced Trace level-up material, Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster, is obtainable from the Borehole Planet’s Old Crater Echo of War located in the Seclusion Zone of Herta Space Station. Tracks of Destiny can be obtained from multiple sources such as Battle Pass, Simulated Universe, events, and Ember Exchange Store.