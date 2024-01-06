Sparkle is an upcoming 5-star Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. She is on the Path of Harmony and provides various buffs to her party members. According to a recent post on X (formerly on Twitter) by @DailyHanabi, all of her ascension materials have been revealed. As she will be released along with the Penacony region, many of her materials cannot be obtained in the current version.
This article discusses the X post and details Sparkle’s ascension materials.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change.
What are Sparkle’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?
The materials that Trailblazers will need to fully level up Sparkle are:
- 308K Credits
- 15x Tatters of Thought
- 15x Fragments of Impression
- 15x Shards of Desires
- 65x Dream Flamer
The amount of materials that players will need for each ascension level, including Credits, are:
Level 20
- 4,000 Credits
- 5x Tatters of Thought
Level 30
- 8,000 Credits
- 5x Tatters of Thought
Level 40
- 16,000 Credits
- 6x Fragments of Impression
- 3x Dream Flamer
Level 50
- 40,000 Credits
- 9x Fragments of Impression
- 7x Dream Flamer
Level 60
- 80,000 Credits
- 6x Shards of Desires
- 20x Dream Flamer
Level 70
- 160,000 Credits
- 9x Shards of Desires
- 35x Dream Flamer
At the time of writing this article, there is no information regarding the sources of Sparkle’s ascension materials: Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Shards of Desires, and Dream Flamer. Readers can expect their reveal during the Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 Special Program livestream.
What are Sparkle’s Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail?
Most Honkai Star Rail players know it is not enough to only ascend the character as most of their potential is locked behind the Traces. Therefore, the materials Trailblazers need to fully level up her Traces are detailed in the following section:
- Three million Credits
- Firmament Note - 18x
- Celestial Section - 69x
- Heavenly Melody - 139x
- Tatters of Thought - 41x
- Fragments of Impression - 56x
- Shards of Desires - 58x
- Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster - 12x
- Tracks of Destiny - 8x
The Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody can be obtained from the Calyx: The Reverie located in the Dreamscape city of Penacony.
The advanced Trace level-up material, Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster, is obtainable from the Borehole Planet’s Old Crater Echo of War located in the Seclusion Zone of Herta Space Station. Tracks of Destiny can be obtained from multiple sources such as Battle Pass, Simulated Universe, events, and Ember Exchange Store.