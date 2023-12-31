Honkai Star Rail Seclusion Zone Treasure Chest locations

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update is in full swing, featuring a bunch of exciting content, story progression, and a new explorable area called Seclusion Zone. This zone is an extension of the Herta Space Station, which appears quite desolate despite expanding to three floors. As players explore the area, they will come across various chests cluttered around the second and third floors in particular.

Each of the treasures will reward a few Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game resources that will certainly help with an account’s progress. This article outlines the locations of all the Treasure Chests of the Seclusion Zone in Honkai Star Rail.

All 13 Seclusion Zone Treasure Chests locations in Honkai Star Rail

All treasures on the second and third floors of Seclusion Zone (Image via HoYoverse)

A total of 13 Treasure Chests are available across the second and third floors of the Seclusion Zone in Honkai Star Rail. The map layout is quite simple, so it will take a few minutes to collect all the Treasure Chests and obtain all the free Stellar Jade available in the area.

Now, follow the optimal routes specified below to wrap up the treasure hunt.

Seclusion Zone third-floor treasure locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1 : Begin your journey with the Distribution Center Space Anchor on the third floor and head up the adjacent stairs. Continue walking down the platform to locate the first treasure in the series.

: Begin your journey with the Distribution Center Space Anchor on the third floor and head up the adjacent stairs. Continue walking down the platform to locate the first treasure in the series. Location 2: On the third floor itself, head to the extreme west of the map and collect the second chest right outside the elevator.

Seclusion Zone second-floor treasure locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 3 : Get to the second floor using the elevator and open the door to spot the third treasure a few steps ahead of your location.

: Get to the second floor using the elevator and open the door to spot the third treasure a few steps ahead of your location. Location 4 : Follow the hallway and head to the room located on the northwest side of the map. You can find the fourth chest beside the mechanical door.

: Follow the hallway and head to the room located on the northwest side of the map. You can find the fourth chest beside the mechanical door. Location 5 : Climb down the nearby stairs and enter the first room to open the fifth treasure box.

: Climb down the nearby stairs and enter the first room to open the fifth treasure box. Location 6 : Teleport to Breeding Ground and locate the chest sitting on the opposite side of the room.

: Teleport to Breeding Ground and locate the chest sitting on the opposite side of the room. Location 7 : Now, head down the big staircase and defeat the swarm of enemies to unlock the Bountiful Treasure.

: Now, head down the big staircase and defeat the swarm of enemies to unlock the Bountiful Treasure. Location 8: Return to the Breeding Ground and leave the safe room. The eight treasures should be beside the Salty Rimeplume Critter.

The Trotter from Seclusion Zone (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 9 : Walk out the next door to encounter the Trotter in the hallway. Defeat the entity to collect the loot.

: Walk out the next door to encounter the Trotter in the hallway. Defeat the entity to collect the loot. Location 10 : Enter the north room, and the next chest should be beside the door.

: Enter the north room, and the next chest should be beside the door. Location 11 : Teleport to Breeding Ground and head southeast towards the Puzzle marker on the map. Enter the room and solve the floor tile puzzle to access the Bountiful Treasure of the Seclusion Zone on the Honkai Star Rail.

: Teleport to Breeding Ground and head southeast towards the Puzzle marker on the map. Enter the room and solve the floor tile puzzle to access the Bountiful Treasure of the Seclusion Zone on the Honkai Star Rail. Location 12 : Head to the Pharmaceutical Room, and you will find the chest to the left after entering the room.

: Head to the Pharmaceutical Room, and you will find the chest to the left after entering the room. Location 13: Climb back the stairs and enter the enclosed room to collect the final treasure.

By now, you should have all the Treasure Chests in Herta Space Station, provided that you have collected the previous ones.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.