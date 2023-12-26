Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Stellar Jades calculation: Get 80+ pulls for free

Since its release, Honkai Star Rail is now closing in on its biggest update alongside Penacony and new characters. However, the community will need to go through one more update before 1.6, thankfully with a handful of Stellar Jades for future updates.

This article will focus on the Stellar Jade count in v1.6, alongside all the sources, such as core game activities and a few passes with price tags. It will be active for 42 days, and this article will also calculate the number of Stellar Jades based on that.

Note that the following list won't calculate the number of Stellar Jades from a complete 3-star Memory of Chaos completion, as it is considered tough for beginners.

F2P Stellar Jade calculation in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The following list includes every core activity, limited events, and other external means through which F2P players can gain Stellar Jades. The calculation in this article might vary with the final release, as HoYoverse tends to bring in different numbers of Stellar Jades for Honkai Star Rail events.

Daily missions will provide a total of 2520 Stellar Jades for 42 days.

Embers Exchange Shop reset will sell 10 Special Star Rail Pass and 10 normal Star Rail Pass on January 1 and February 1, 2024.

Trial of characters, including Ruan Mei, Blade, Kafka, and Dr. Ratio, will grant 80 Stellar Jades in total.

All resets of Simulated Universe will drop 1350 Stellar Jades and 5 normal Star Rail Pass.

The new permanent game mode "Pure Fiction" will drop 720 Stellar Jades.

Maintenance compensation upon the launch of the update will drop 600 Stellar Jades.

Special Program redeem codes from the 2.0 livestream will have 300 Stellar Jades.

60 Stellar Jades will drop from the HoYoLab web event.

Critter Pick major event will drop 2200 Stellar Jades.

Virtual Scentventure limited event will drop approximately 1800 Stellar Jades.

The Gift of Odyssey log-in event will drop 10 Special Star Rail Pass for seven days.

Trailblaze missions are expected to have 300 Stellar Jades tied to them.

Note that there will also be an addition to the Simulated Universe World tiers, named Gold and Gears. Expect to get approximately 1200 Stellar Jades from completing this Honkai Star Rail game mode.

Here is a list of sources for Stellar Jades, including Memory of Chaos full completion, Battle Pass, and Monthly Pass:

Three resets of Memory of Chaos will drop 1800 Stellar Jades across three resets in the same update.

Monthly Pass will drop 3450 additional Stellar Jades for a month.

Battle Pass drops 680 Stellar Jades and 4 Special Star Rail Passes.

Monthly Pass in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Hence, F2P players are looking at 90 pulls, including the more challenging game modes such as the Memory of Chaos and Simulated Universe. Monthly Pass and Battle Pass buyers will receive more pulls by the end of the update.