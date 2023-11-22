Best teams for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Memory of Chaos is a challenging end-game activity in Honkai Star Rail. Currently, the title offers two end-game activities to its player base, the other being Simulated Universe. Version 1.5's release shifted the meta of this space odyssey, and Trailblazers wanting to challenge the Memory of Chaos might be curious about the best teams for it.

This article discusses the best team compositions to conquer Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best teams for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Kafka + Tingyun + Pela + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Kafka, Tingyun, Pela, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka (Main DPS - Lightning, Path of Nihility)

Tingyun (Support/buffer - Lightning, Path of Harmony)

Pela (Secondary support/debuffer - Ice, Path of Nihility)

Fu Xuan (Tank - Quantum, Path of Preservation)

In this team, Kafka will deal damage to all opponents through DoTs (Damage over Time). While she fights, Tingyun and Pela support her. The former buffs her while the latter shreds adversaries' defenses, allowing Kafka to quickly vaporize the opposition.

While everyone is fighting, Fu Xuan activates her Matrix of Prescience to absorb incoming damage, allowing Kafka, Tingyun, and Pela to survive.

Topaz & Numby + Jing Yuan + Bronya + Luocha

A team featuring Topaz & Numby, Jing Yuan, Bronya, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby (Main DPS - Fire, Path of The Hunt)

Jing Yuan (Sub DPS - Lightning, Path of Erudition)

Bronya (Support/buffer - Wind, Path of Harmony)

Luocha (Healer - Imaginary, Path of Abundance)

This Honkai Star Rail team focuses on enhancing Topaz and Jing Yuan's follow-up attack damage, and Luocha provides support.

Topaz & Numby, paired with Jing Yuan, form a follow-up attack synergy and deal significant damage to the enemies. Bronya can use her skill to cleanse any of the two if they are affected with a debuff and use her ultimate to boost their damage.

Luocha provides healing to the team whenever they sustain damage from the opponents and ensures his team's survivability.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Bronya + Pela + Luocha

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Bronya, Pela, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS - Imaginary, Path of Destruction)

Bronya (Support/buffer - Wind, Path of Harmony)

Pela (Secondary support/debuffer - Ice, Path of Nihility)

Luocha (Healer - Imaginary, Path of Abundance)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae dealing absurd damage to his opponents while Bronya and Pela assist him.

Imbibitor Lunae is the main DPS of this team composition who excels in dealing colossal damage to adjacent enemies. While he is fighting, Bronya provides support by buffing him. With her abilities, Pela reduces the enemy's DEF, which allows Imbibitor Lunae to deal additional damage.

Luocha is the healer of this team and ensures everyone's survivability.