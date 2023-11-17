DPS character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Honkai Star Rail is a role-playing game developed by HoYoverse. Trailblazers can play as many characters, but they must obtain them first. Since these units follow different paths, they excel in a distinct field. The DPS options are usually the primary damage dealers of a team and can deal a colossal amount of damage to their enemies.

Players may be wondering which DPS characters are the best options when they want to overcome opponents with ease. This article ranks every DPS unit in Honkai Star Rail and categorizes them into tiers so that players can choose the best ones and build them with their hard-earned resources.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the writer's opinions.

Ranking all Honkai Star Rail 1.5 DPS characters in a tier list

All DPS characters are ranked and placed in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The image above showcases all playable DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 ranked in a tier list. Each character is examined without taking Eidolons into account for a fair judgment.

SS tier

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier are phenomenal. Each one possesses a flawless kit that is capable of dealing an absurd amount of damage to their opponents.

The units that deserve to be in the SS tier are:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Blade

Kafka

Jingliu

Seele

Each of these characters can easily dominate the battlefield without Eidolons, and they do not require a significant amount of investment. When the units are fitted with the right piece of equipment, they can vaporize their opponents in an instant.

S tier

Topaz & Numby (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters who fall under the S tier are great DPS options but require a little help to shine on the battlefield. The units in the S tier are:

Topaz & Numby

Argenti

Jung Yuan

Clara

These characters are not as powerful as the units in the SS tier. However, they can easily defeat opponents when on the right team.

A tier

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

A-tier characters used to be powerful but fell out of the Honkai Star Rail meta in recent game versions. The units in this tier are:

Yanqing

Himeko

Guinaifen

Sushang

Hook

Dan Heng

These characters require a team specifically tailored for them to enhance their damage-dealing capabilities. While characters like Yanqing and Himeko are good enough on their own, Hook, Dan Heng, and Sushang require some assistance on the battlefield to make an impact.

B tier

Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

B-tier characters are niche and are overshadowed by the other units on this list. They deal an insignificant amount of damage to their opponents.

The Honkai Star Rail DPS characters who deserve to be in the B tier are:

Serval

Qingque

Herta

Trailblazer (Destruction)

Arlan

These characters require a significant amount of investment to make an impact in end-game activities such as Simulated Universe.