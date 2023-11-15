Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.5 just released globally, and players are loving the new content. The limited-time Warp banner of the new five-star character Huohuo is available to players. With the release of the version, leaks about the upcoming versions are surfacing on the internet. A recent post on Reddit speculates about an event revolving around the Simulated Universe of Honkai Star Rail.

Curious readers can read more about the leak below as this article goes over the details of the Simulated Universe: Gold and Gears event.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leaks reveal new Gold and Gears mode heading to the Simulated Universe

A recent leak on Reddit showcases what players can expect from the Simulated Universe: Gold and Gears event. The Simulated Universe: Swarm Disaster event, released in version 1.3, is comparable to this one.

Simulated Universe: Gold and Gears will have five difficulties in total, with the fifth one being the most challenging and strenuous. After completing the adventure mission Gold and Gears: The End, you will get access to the brand-new Path of Erudition inside the Simulated Universe.

As a team, Ruan Mei, Herta, Screwllum, and Stephen have brought new Blessings, Curios, Random Events, and adventure missions to the Simulated Universe in this second major update. The event's goal is to gather all Trailblaze secrets in the activity to learn more about the IPC’s background story and unlock all Aeon secrets.

You will get a Custom Dice to assemble with the custom dice faces you acquire in the activity. When you collect all dice faces with different functions, you can mix and match the dice faces to obtain more Blessings and Curios.

The Resonance Extrapolation in this activity allows you to enjoy an in-depth boss fight on the third plane. Additionally, this event will have updated Blessings, Curios, Random Events, and brand-new Path Resonance.

Just like the Simulated Universe: Swarm Disaster event, you will obtain rewards for clearing each difficulty for the first time. You can also obtain more rewards just by completing the “Conundrum” and “Tests” challenges.

