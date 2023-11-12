Honkai Star Rail 1.5 A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event: Participation and reward details

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 1.5 will kick off on November 15, 2023. It will introduce a brand new ghost-hunting event, set to extend from the upcoming Trailblaze Continuance. A Foxian Tale of the Haunted will thrust players to strategically ward off all the heliobus in the Xianzhou Luofu, which has gone loose after the Creation Furnace burst apart.

This will be one of the loaded events in the game, as it will reward quite a bit of Stellar Jades to participants as long as they complete all the objectives. Players can also obtain a new 4-star Abundance Light Cone for free.

This article outlines everything about the flagship event, including its participation criteria and gameplay.

How to participate in Honkai Star Rail A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event

Expand Tweet

For starters, the flagship event will be available after the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update releases on November 15, and end on December 25, 2023, at 3:59 am, server time. After the limited-time period ends, the event will be added to the Conventional Memoir as replayable content.

Players will have to first complete the “Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead” Trailblaze Mission to access the event from the in-game Travel Log. It will be preceded by a Trailblaze Continuance, which will likely present more relevant information about the heliobus and everything leading to the anomaly.

Gameplay details

With Guinaifen, Sushang, and Huohuo on the team, Trailblazers will embark on the journey of strategically eradicating the demons. Here are all the gameplay details provided by the officials:

Use the Ghostly Grave (a paranormal activity-focused website in Xianzhou) to track the help requests from the inhabitants that have encountered the vile spirits.

Pick up the requests and solve their unnatural issues.

Share and publish the experience on the webpage to increase popularity. It will attract more inhabitants to seek aid.

Since the heliobi do not have a physical body, you must use the Lunaambrea Gourd to seal them.

A total of five towers are set up in the Fyxestroll Garden region, and each of them unleashes “exorcismics" to suppress the demons. The ability can be swapped, depending on the circumstances.

Continue the process and share high-quality posts to obtain gratuity points, which can be exchanged for various rewards.

Honkai Star Rail: A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event reward details

The following list contains all the limited-time rewards obtainable from the ghost-hunting event:

1200x Stellar Jades

1x Self-Modeling Resin

1x Track of Destiny

Relic Remains

Traveller’s guide

Refined Aether

Lost Crystal

Flower of Eternity

Credits

As mentioned, participants will also receive a free 4-star Light Cone named “Hey, Over Here.” Besides, the regular reward includes Stellar Jades, Star Rail Pass, and other in-game resources.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail.