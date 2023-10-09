Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at a free event Light Cone in version 1.5

Leaks and data mines on Honkai Star Rail's future content don't seem to end, as the community got yet another set of information. With v1.4 being just around the corner, players are keeping themselves busy with leaks from 1.5 and beyond. From different characters to Light Cones and events, HoYoverse's turn-based title still has lots to offer.

The leak in question comes in the form of what seems to be an F2P Light Cone. Although the specific details regarding its Path and skills remain unknown, the recent leaks have showcased the artwork, hinting at possible Hunt or Abundance Path.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Night of Fright F2P Light Cone leaked for Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The upcoming free Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 will be handed over to the players upon completing event objectives. This is the first time a Light Cone will be given away, since the release of Silver Wolf and a 1.1 event on Herta Space Station.

While there are no details regarding the abilities and Path, the community is excited to get a free Light Cone after quite a long time.

Since the details are unknown, players are open to speculation based on the artwork and past leaks. A few months ago, data miners came forward and hinted at another free Light Cone from an event, with the update being unknown.

As it turns out, the leaked information was based on an Abundance gear piece, which seems to be the case for "Night of Fright" as well.

Here's what the leak said about the Light Cone's ability:

"Increases the wearer's Effect Res by a percentage. When the wearer casts a combat skill, outgoing healing will be increased by a percentage. The applied effect will be removed at the beginning of the wearer's next turn."

The event was also said to be related to Xianzhou Loufu, which can be confirmed now with the artwork featuring Xianzhou characters such as Guinaifen and HuoHuo. Both the characters' involvement in the artwork is also a strong hint of whether the Light Cone will follow a Hunt or an Abundance Path.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is expected to launch on November 15, 2023, with new characters such as Argenti, HuoHuo, and Hanya, alongside Silver Wolf as a rerun.