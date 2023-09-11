Honkai Star Rail 1.5 leaks hint at Argenti, Hanya, and HuoHuo rarity

Honkai Star Rail updates are going strong in the second half of 2023, as players are invested in the main story and events. However, after one update settles down, it usually is time for leaks to take place and hype the community up. Similarly, it seems that some of the recent data mines have gone the extra mile, and provided information on v1.5.

Argenti, Hanya, and HuoHuo are the three leaked characters after v1.4, as a part of the limited banner. However, similar to other units, only the 4-star character will have consistent reruns, with the 5-star appearing months later. Based on the leaks, Argenti and HuoHuo seem to be the 5 stars of the group, with Hanya being the only 4-star character.

Disclaimer: This article is based on rumors and leaks subject to change. Readers should take every information mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Argenti, Hanya, and HuoHuo leaks for Honkai Star Rail 1.5

As mentioned, Honkai Star Rail 1.5 will see Argenti, Hanya, and HuoHuo as rate-up featured characters. However, there might be one more 5-star character set to be released, which hasn't been confirmed yet. While the community has information on the kits of these three units, here are the rarity of each of them, helping players to plan:

Argenti: 5-star.

Hanya: 4-star.

HuoHuo: 5-star.

Based on data mines and in-game lore entries, Argenti has been leaked to be a "Knight of Pure Beauty", worshipping Goddess Idrila. Hanya, on the other hand, can be found in the current version of the game, within the 4-star Hunt Light Cone, Return to Darkness. There hasn't been any more information regarding Hanya, except she is associated with the Xianzhou Loufu region.

Lastly, HuoHuo is also associated with Xianzhou, specifically the Ten-Lords Commissions. She specializes in capturing evil spirits and is an assistant judge of the Ten-Lords Commissions.

Argenti, Hanya, and HuoHuo leaked Path and kit in Honkai Star Rail

The following information consists of the Path and kits of the three upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5:

5-star Argenti: Physical Erudition character. Consumes energy to deal increased damage to enemies in AOE.

5-star HuoHuo: Wind Abundance character. Grants buff and healing for multiple turns.

4-star Hanya: Physical Harmony character. Increases ally's SPD, ATK, and recovers SP.

Judging by the current runtime of the updates, players can expect v1.5 to be released on November 22, 2023.