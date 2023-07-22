Honkai Star Rail leaks have detailed a great deal of information regarding upcoming gacha-only characters. If recent rumors are to be believed, a total of three new 4-star characters are expected to arrive in future patches starting from version 1.3, including the likes of Hanya and Xueyi.

Curious readers may read on to learn more about the three characters and their datamined info.

Note: Minor lore-based spoilers for Honkai Star Rail will follow.

Xueyi, Hanya, and Guinaifen to appear as the upcoming 4-star characters in a recent Honkai Star Rail leak

Based on a tweet from user Inima__1 (HSR_stuff1) and Mai, a total of three 4-star characters are rumored to appear past version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail. Provided below is a small summary of the Honkai Star Rail leak for the three characters, along with their Element and Path:

Guinaifein : Fire Element, follows the Path of The Nihility. Origin is from the Xianzhou Luofu region, built as a Fire DPS. Provides Shields to the party and can stack a “Burning” debuff on foes. She can be seen in-game via the 4-star Light Cone, “Subscribe for More!”.

: Fire Element, follows the Path of The Nihility. Origin is from the Xianzhou Luofu region, built as a Fire DPS. Provides Shields to the party and can stack a “Burning” debuff on foes. She can be seen in-game via the 4-star Light Cone, “Subscribe for More!”. Hanya : Physical Element, follows the Path of The Harmony. More of a support-DPS hybrid unit, with the ability to dish out respectable amounts of Physical DMG along with being able to generate Skill Points for the entire team. She is depicted on the 4-star Light Cone, “Return to Darkness.”

: Physical Element, follows the Path of The Harmony. More of a support-DPS hybrid unit, with the ability to dish out respectable amounts of Physical DMG along with being able to generate Skill Points for the entire team. She is depicted on the 4-star Light Cone, “Return to Darkness.” Xueyi: Quantum Element, follows the Path of The Destruction. Built as a Quantum DPS, capable of AoE damage. She can lower the Tenacity of foes, making them take more damage. Eagle-eyed players may already remember her as an NPC during the Xianzhou Luofu campaign with Dan Heng, Sushang, and Luocha.

You should keep in mind that the information is provided by individuals unrelated to HoYoverse and, as such, must be taken with a grain of salt. The information provided above will likely change in the final version.

For more Honkai Star Rail leaks and news, keep checking Sportskeeda for timely updates.