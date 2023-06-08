Honkai Star Rail Starhunt Game: Graffiti locations and how to unlock free Light Cone

Honkai Star Rail's newest update came alongside one of the few major events scheduled in 1.1. The Starhunt Game, based on Herta's Space Station, allows everyone to roam different locations and find all the hidden graffiti freely. However, similar to any event, players need to complete a few pre-required steps.

Upon launching the game for the first time in v1.1, players will receive a unique message from Arlan. This will initiate the "Punklorde Mentality" mission, which is also the primary source to acquire the new 4-star Nihility Light Cone, before the Tutorial Mission Starts.

This article lists all the locations of graffiti required to complete the Starhunt Game event and how to ascend the newly-acquired Light Cone.

How to unlock the free Light Cone from the Starhunt Game event in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned earlier, to get the free Light Cone and the graffiti locations, you need to start the "Punklorde Mentality" mission. The steps are simple. You will be directed via multiple purple waypoints throughout the mission, allowing you to graffiti left by Silver Wolf.

Follow the different objectives until you come across the Control center within the Storage Zone. Here, the mission objective will ask you to open the Starhunt Game event page, followed by the "Story Mode" section. Your main objective is to select all the graffiti you have collected until this point (three in total) and place them in the correct order to fill in the gaps.

Once done, follow the on-screen objectives yet again. You need to work with Screwllum and chase Silver Wolf through the Simulated Universe. Completing this step will unlock three more graffiti.

Lastly, talking with Herta in the end will unlock two more.

Once you have collected all seven graffiti by playing the story, head to the "Story" tab within the event page and fill in the gaps to claim the 4-star Light Cone.

All graffiti locations in the Base Zone of Honkai Star Rail

Once you're all done with the "Punklorde Mentality" questline, it is now time to find the hidden graffiti scattered across different corners of Herta's Space Station. Head to the event page and then to the "Arcade Challenge" section. Here, you will see three volumes indicating three locations with hidden graffiti.

The locations of all hidden graffiti in the Base Zone are as follows:

Teleport to the Reception Center of the Base Zone and take the stairs located on your right. Head upstairs and scan the 999 graffiti on the wall.

Take the second staircase down and make a U-turn past the orange vending machines. A graffiti with Silver Wolf's picture will be located on the floor.

The final graffiti can be found behind the main reception desk.

Head back to the "Arcade Challenge" page to redeem the event currency and Stellar Jades.

All graffiti locations in the Storage Zone of Honkai Star Rail

The locations of all hidden graffiti in the Storage Zone are as follows:

Spawn on the Gallery of Shadows waypoint and look behind you. Graffiti should be on the floor in front of Herta.

Make your way through the hall and look for graffiti on your left, in front of the first gallery showcase.

Go through the door and head to the second room located across the Cavern. Upon entering, a 999 graffiti will be located on the wall to your right.

Collect your rewards from the Volume 3 page under the "Arcade Challenge" section.

All graffiti locations in the Supply Zone of Honkai Star Rail

The locations of all hidden graffiti in the Supply Zone are as follows:

Spawn the Railway Platform waypoint and make your way toward the train. The first graffiti is located in front of the Echo of War.

Make your way toward the waypoint and look to your left at the end of the ramp.

Take the ramp located opposite the waypoint and look for graffiti at the doorway.

Collect your rewards by going to the Volume 2 section under "Arcade Challenge."

