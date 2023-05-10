Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at new 4-star character Guinaifen - Expected move set, element, and more

HoYoverse's latest IP, Honkai Star Rail, has some of the best designs when it comes to character models. This is one of the factors that helped it gain such popularity in just two weeks after its release. New leaks circulating on the internet hint at a potential 4-star character, Guinaifen, that will debut in the upcoming banners. Originating from Xianzhou Luofu, the leaked character is yet to make an in-game appearance, although her 4-star Light Cone already exists in the game.

The article will cover everything players need to know about the Guinaifen kit, element, and moveset based on the latest leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks which are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail: New Guinaifen leaks showcase abilities, element, and more

•name: Guinaifen

•rarity: 4 star character

•path: The Nihility

•element: fire



The Honkai Star Rail community has received several leaks from Team China servers and Mero about an upcoming 4-star character, Guinaifen. Her official splash art (shown in the tweet above) confirms that she will be from Xianzhou Luofu and will make an appearance in a future update.

Based on the new leaks, Guinaifen will be the first Nihility unit with a Fire element. Nihililty characters are specialists when it comes to debuffing enemies or dealing DoT effects on them.

Guinaifen's kit!

Rarity: 4 stars

Element: Fire

Path: The Nihility



Based on Guinaifen's leaked kit, players can anticipate her becoming a potential 4-star Fire DPS and debuffer. Here is an overview of her entire kit in Star Rail, as shared by Mero:

Skill: Deal elemental damage to the main target and surrounding enemies. If the main target already has the burning effect, the surrounding enemies will also be affected with the same debuff.

Deal elemental damage to the main target and surrounding enemies. If the main target already has the burning effect, the surrounding enemies will also be affected with the same debuff. Ultimate : Deal Fire damage to all the enemies on the field. Damage is based on her ATK

: Deal Fire damage to all the enemies on the field. Damage is based on her ATK Talent: Enemies go into "Flame Swallowing" for two turns when Guinaifen attacks using basic attack, skill, ultimate, or technique. Enemies will receive high burning damage at the beginning of each turn.

Enemies go into "Flame Swallowing" for two turns when Guinaifen attacks using basic attack, skill, ultimate, or technique. Enemies will receive high burning damage at the beginning of each turn. Technique: Attacks a random enemy with Fire attack immediately after entering battle. Also provides shields to everyone that can withstand any type of damage for two turns.

If the leaked kit turns out to be accurate, Guinaifen will be the first Nihility unit to provide shield to all party members. Currently, there are no Star Rail leaks that shed light on this release. Speculations suggest that she might appear on the upcoming version 1.1 or 1.2 banners.

