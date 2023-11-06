Honkai Star Rail 1.5 release date, time, and countdown

After the recent conclusion of the official livestream, Honkai Star Rail is heading to its version 1.5 update, which features Huohuo and Argent as the playable 5-star characters. Although HoYoverse is yet to announce the exact release date for the patch, it is expected to commence on November 15, 2023, aligning with the current banner duration.

That said, the officials will soon roll out the server downtime schedule for the major update. The five-hour maintenance break allows the developers to prepare for the patch, ensuring everything is in place before the global launch.

Further details about the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 release have been presented in this article. We have also included a universal countdown timer to actively track the update.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 release date and time across all regions

Expand Tweet

The upcoming v1.5 update will kick off across all servers on November 15, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC+8), introducing Huohuo’s banner in the first phase. Unlike version 1.4, which was available for five weeks, the next patch will follow the 42-day warp cycle.

Since the update goes live on all servers simultaneously, its timing will differ depending on the player's location. Hence, the table below compiles the airtime across some of the major time zones for the reader’s convenience.

It is worth noting that patch 1.5 launches in America on November 14, 2023, due to timezone differences.

America (November 14, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time 5 pm Pacific Daylight Time 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time 9 pm Central Daylight Time 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time 11 pm

Europe (November 15, 2023)

Western European Summer Time 4 am Central European Summer Time 5 am Eastern European Summer Time 6 am

Asia (November 15, 2023)

India Standard Time 8:30 am China Standard Time 11 am Philippine Standard Time 11 am Japanese Standard Time 12 pm Korea Standard Time 12 pm

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 universal countdown

Refer to the countdown below to track the time remaining until the release of the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update. HoYoverse usually maintains its schedule to the date, which ensures that the patch should be available at the specified time. Besides, the timer does not account for any future delays.

Once the countdown ends, the update should be available across PC, PS5, Android, and iOS devices. Make sure to pre-download the patch to quickly hop into the game once the servers are live.

The following list outlines everything featured in patch 1.5:

Three new playable characters: Huohuo (5-star), Argenti (5-star), and Hanya (4-star).

A new Brilliant Fixation warp will be available for the featured 5-star units.

A Silver Wolf rerun banner

Two flagship events: Boulder Town Martial Exhibition Super League and Stellar Shadow Seeker

A new unlockable area in Xianzhou Luofu: Fyxestroll Garden

Argenti companion mission

New Relic Set and Planar Ornaments

Return of the seven-day log-in event, which rewards 10x Star Rail Special Pass.

A new Shape of Perdition Stagnant Shadow

Memory of Chaos changes include a reset option, and the domain will record the team used previously.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.