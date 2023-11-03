Honkai Star Rail 1.5 endgame content: New Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall changes

Honkai Star Rail's version 1.5 livestream showcased some of the upcoming enhancements for old content as well as new gameplay features. This includes a few overhauls to the Forgotten Hall or the Memory of Chaos, the tower-like game mode. Coupled with that, a new Simulated Universe world with unique planar ornaments and a boss fight also featured in the stream.

This article will cover all gameplay changes coming to Honkai Star Rail with its forthcoming version, The Crepuscule Zone. The update will be available on all platforms on November 15.

Endgame content changes and updates coming alongside Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

There will be a plethora of new gameplay features that will stay beyond version 1.5. This includes some quality-of-life changes and bespoke additions to the Memory of Chaos or the Forgotten Hall.

You can access the return button while pausing the game in the menu (Image via Honkai Star Rail on YouTube/ Hoyoverse)

The "Return" button will be added to the Memory of Chaos. Upon making a mistake, players can now go back to the map and restart the challenge. They can also refresh any technique points used before facing the enemy by returning to the map.

As the Memory of Chaos has two phases, when you restart the challenge for the second phase, it will only return you to the map in the second phase. You won't have to replay the first phase, unlike Genshin Impact, where your entire progress resets.

Following the 1.5 update, whether you succeed or fail in the challenge, Memory of Chaos will also retain your team and lineups. This eliminates the process of repeatedly choosing and assembling the squad by scrolling through the character pool.

Simulated Universe new world and planar sets (Image via Star Rail on Youtube/ Hoyoverse)

The other endgame content, Simulated Universe, will also receive its latest World 8 with the launch of Honkai Star Rail version 1.5. This will feature a new boss, Yanqing, and two new planar ornament sets. Players will be able to claim these sets after clearing certain stages in World 8. That said, developers have yet to reveal the set bonuses for these new planar ornaments.

Check out this article with the livestream overview to discover what more is in store for version 1.5.